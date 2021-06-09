Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor Has A Sweet Message For Sonam On Her 36th Birthday; Read Her Post

Actor Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor recently took to social media to wish his sister Sonam Kapoor on the occasion of her birthday. He uploaded two pictures with the leading actor, one of which was from a glamorous Bollywood event. He wished her a happy birthday through the caption of the post and also mentioned his desire to visit Europe where Sonam has been staying, for the last few years. Their fans have flooded the comments section with birthday wishes and have also spoken highly of the strong bond that the siblings share.

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor’s wishes for sister

Sonam Kapoor has been celebrating her 36th birthday and social media platforms have been flooded with birthday wishes for the leading Bollywood actor. Her brother, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor was one of the many celebrities who put up sweet messages for Sonam, wishing her on her special day. He posted a pair of throwback pictures along with a sweet note telling her that they would meet soon. In the first picture, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor were seen twinning in white outfits while walking around in a posh area. Harsh Varrdhan was seen dressed in a pair of light blue jeans and a simple white shirt while Sonam was dressed in a plain white outfit with puff sleeves and a contrasting black bag.

In the second picture, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor was wearing a black suit at an award function that had been styled with well-combed hair and beard. Sonam Kapoor, on the other hand, stunned in a golden shimmery gown that had a strapless princess-dress pattern. She also gave it a royal touch with a matching tiara and light dazzling makeup.

In the caption for the post, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor wished Sonam a happy birthday and spoke about his plan to visit her. He also mentioned that he has a busy schedule in Mumbai at the moment but is planning to fly to Europe, next month. Have a look at the post on Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor’s Instagram here.

In the comments section of the post, various fans have wished Sonam a happy birthday with heartfelt messages. A few of the fans have also complimented the post with adorable emoticons. Have a look.

IMAGE: HARSH VARRDHAN KAPOOR INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.