Harshvardhan Rane Shares Photo That His School Friends Will Be Proud Of

Besides the extensive body of work that Harshvardhan Rane is recognised for, he is also known for being a fitness freak. A look at the actor's social media profiles will show fans that he works really hard to maintain the physique that he has. The actor has gained quite a name for himself in the Telugu film industry and is surely climbing his way up in Bollywood as well. The actor took to Twitter on June 29, 2021, to share a collage made by a fan that he felt that his school friends would be proud of. Have a look at what that picture was here.

Harshvardhan Rane is happy about being compared to Roman Reigns

My school friends might be proud to see this 🤗 https://t.co/WZQAE7O2Mm — Harshvardhan Rane (@harsha_actor) June 29, 2021

The picture on Harshvardhan Rane’s Twitter showed a side by side of himself and WWE wrestler Roman Reigns. The picture is drawing an obvious comparison between the two of them with Harshvardhan Rane not falling much far behind in terms of physique. The actor and the wrestler are even sporting similar stances as they are slightly turned towards the camera. While Roman Reigns is in a wrestling ring, Harshvardhan Rane is obviously on the sets of some movie. The actor thinks that his friends from school would be happy to see that this comparison is being drawn may be hinting that he was always expected to be in that field when he was younger given his inclination towards body-building.

As far as his career is concerned, Harshvardhan Rane’s updates let fans know that he is concentrating on the film Haseen Dilruba where he will star alongside Taapsee Pannu and Vikrant Massey. This will be the first among Harshvardhan Rane’s movies that will release on Netflix and he is really excited about it as per his social media. The actor is completely involved in the promotions for the film now and the film is scheduled to release this Friday on Netflix. It is a crime thriller where Taapsee Pannu will be seen playing the wife of Vikrant Massey whilst carrying out an affair with Harshvardhan Rane. She is then considered to be the prime suspect in her husband's murder.

IMAGE: HARSHVARDHAN RANE'S INSTAGRAM

