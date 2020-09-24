Harvest Moon Cast: Jessy Schram & Jesse Hutch Play Lead Roles In This Hallmark Movie

Helmed by Peter DeLuise, Harvest Moon is a 2015 Hallmark TV movie starring Jessy Schram and Willie Aames in the lead roles. The movie chronicles the life of a privileged city girl who goes bankrupt and is only left with one asset, a small pumpkin farm. She travels back to her hometown to sell the property, however, due to twist of fate she falls in love with a farmer. The Harvest Moon is filled with interesting characters that keep viewers hooked to its plot. Here’s taking a closer look at the Harvest Moon’s cast and characters.

Harvest Moon cast and characters

Jessy Schram

Harvest Moon cast features Jessy Schram essaying the role of the main protagonist Jennifer Stone. Jennifer is a spoiled brat who has gotten used to her expensive lifestyle abroad. However, when her family faces bankruptcy, she is forced to travel back to her country, where her family is left only with one asset, a small pumpkin fan. In order to maintain her expensive lifestyle, Jennifer is determined to sell the farm.

Jesse Hutch

Jesse Hutch is playing the character of the love interest of Jennifer namely Brett Jarret. He is a handsome farmer and a single father who runs the pumpkin farm. He is willing to do anything to stop the sale of the farm. Jennifer and Brett work together to turn the broken farm inn to something more valuable that anybody has ever imagined. The duo finds themselves falling in love with each other with the arrival of the harvest season.

Willie Aames

Harvest Moon cast sees Willie Aames and William Stone aka Jennifer’s father. He plays the role of a down-to-earth father rather than being a stuck-up businessman. He believes in family morals and virtues and is proud of his little farm. In the movie, he wants to teach his daughter surviving lessons after announcing Jennifer that even her trust funds have turned nought.

Patricia Issac

Patricia Issac is essaying the role of Brooke in this Hallmark TV movie. Her character stands out as she is a conceited and condescending societal girl.

