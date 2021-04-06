Harvey Weinstein Appeals NY Court's Conviction, Contends He Deserves A 'fair Trial'

Former film producer Harvey Weinstein has reportedly appealed that he deserves to go on trial once again for the sexual assault conviction in his case. Currently, Harvey Weinstein has been sentenced to 23 years in prison, as he was found guilty on charges of rape and sexual abuse.

'Have a right to fair trial'

Harvey Weinstein’s sexual abuse allegations brought the dark side of Hollywood to limelight. Soon, several actors from the industry came forward with their stories under the #MeToo movement. But now, TMZ’s report suggests that Harvey Weinstein has appealed against the conviction in his rape and sexual abuse case.

The media portal’s report suggests that the Miramax founder has plenty of reasons to back up his claims that he deserves a fair trial. New legal documents regarding this appeal also suggest that he was deprived an “impartial jury” and that’s the reason he was convicted guilty. As mentioned earlier, the conviction has led to Harvey Weinstein serving a 23-year sentence in prison.

Furthermore, Weinstein’s legal team claims that the Miramax founder’s 'negative' coverage in the media and the public’s interest in such cases influenced the jury. His legal team pointed out several issues within the jury that was selected for Harvey Weinstein’s rape and sexual assault case.

The media portal’s report also suggests that the jury was also allowed to hear allegations about past uncharged crime allegations against the Miramax founder during in court. The legal team believes the mention of these past alleged bad acts influenced the jury further and hence deprived Harvey Weinstein of receiving a “fair trial”.

The legal team further claims that Harvey Weinstein was also allowed to present a defense in court. This defense was supposed to be presented against an “expert witness” in the case. The team also added that the judge leading the case had his pre-conceived biases in the case and hence harshly criticized the Miramax founder from using a cell phone in court.

