Harvey Weinstein Case: Prosecutors Postpone Imprisoned Hollywood Mogul's Extradition

Imprisoned former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein will remain in a New York state prison for some more days after prosecutors decided to postpone his extradition to California. Harvey, who was convicted for sexual assault charges appeared via video from prison before Erie County Court Judge Kenneth Case who had to defer his extradition hearing until April 9, 2021 due to the global pandemic crisis situation, worsening in the US. At a hearing from the Wende Correctional Facility east of Buffalo, where security was ramped up, Weinstein was interrogated by the judge in a video proceeding, according to AP.

“We're not looking for publicity, judge,” Weinstein's attorney, Norman Effman, was quoted by The Associated Press as saying. He added, that Weinstein’s health could worsen as he demanded a delay in the extradition proceedings. The Hollywood mogul had battled one coronavirus infection in March in the prison and was symptomatic in mid-November with suspected COVID-19 contraction again.

“Obviously, the pandemic has become worse rather than better," Effman said. “The issues pertaining to the transportation of someone from New York to California, and specifically with respect to Mr. Weinstein's own very serious health conditions, remains the same,” the attorney said in his appeal.

Meanwhile, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office agreed to halt the proceedings for this year and schedule it for April 2021. The 68-year-old had appeared via Zoom for his hearing in a maroon polo shirt and a face mask.

Multiple counts of sexual assaults

Harvey Weinstein was charged with multiple counts of sexual assaults and alleged rape by Los Angeles city’s District attorney. He was sentenced to a 23-year sentence in New York Prison facility. His initial criminal sexual assault charge came from Miriam Mimi Haleyi, who was a production assistant, who he assaulted in 2006. The jury determined that Weinstein raped former aspiring actor Jessica Mann at a hotel in 2013. The latest charges against the Hollywood producer involved two victims who accused Weinstein of three felony counts of rape and three counts of forced oral copulation.

(Image Credit: AP)

