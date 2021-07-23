Harvey Weinstein Denies 11 Sexual Assault Charges In Los Angeles Courtroom

Prominent Hollywood producer, Harvey Weinstein, who recently made his first court appearance in Los Angeles on July 21, pleaded not guilty to 11 counts of rape and sexual assault. According to Variety, in the courtroom, Weinstein appeared in a wheelchair, with his hands shackled to the armrests, while wearing a rumpled dark brown jumpsuit.

Harvey Weinstein denies sexual assault charges in LA

He spoke only once during the brief hearing after Judge Sergio Tapia wished him "good luck." Replying to it, Weinstein said, "Thank you very much." On July 20, the producer was extradited from New York and is currently being held at the Twin Towers Correctional Facility in downtown Los Angeles. His attorney, Mark Werksman, asked for a medical evaluation during the hearing. He also said he would file a demurrer, challenging three of the 11 counts on statute of limitations grounds. The three counts involve rape and sexual assault allegations dating from 2004-05, and a sexual battery charge from 2010.

Speaking on the subject, Werksman said, "He absolutely, unequivocally and categorically denies the allegations in this case. We are confident that if we can have a fair trial, Mr. Weinstein will be acquitted." Prosecutors have said they are ready to proceed to trial within 120 days, though pre-trial motions appear likely to extend that timetable.

The 69-year-old producer who is already serving a 23-year sentence in New York for rape and sexual assault, faces 11 counts in California, including rape and sexual battery involving five incidents that allegedly took place between 2004 and 2013. If convicted, he faces up to 140 years behind bars. In February 2020, Weinstein was convicted in New York of rape and sexual assault and later sentenced to 23 years in prison. His attorneys have appealed that conviction, arguing that the judge made a series of faulty rulings that denied him a fair trial. Weinstein faces allegations from five women dating from 2004 to 2013 in the Los Angeles case. He faces a theoretical maximum of 140 years in prison if convicted on all counts.

In the case, a previously sealed indictment has been announced by the Los Angeles prosecutors, though the existence of the indictment was already known due to legal wrangling in New York. LA prosecutors allege that Weinstein raped an Italian model at a Beverly Hills hotel on February 18, 2013, just a day before an attack against another woman, Lauren Young. The alleged assaults of the other three women all took place at Beverly Hills hotels. The Los Angeles District Attorney charged Weinstein with rape in January 2020, as his trial was beginning in New York. According to the International news portal, regardless of the California trial, Harvey will still have to return to New York to serve the rest of his 23-year sentence. In addition to appealing against his New York conviction and sentence, which his legal team calls a “de facto life sentence”, the 69-year-old has fought extradition on medical grounds.

(With inputs from ANI)

IMAGE: AP

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.