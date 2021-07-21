Harvey Weinstein Extradited From NY To California To Face Sexual Assault Charges

Hollywood film producer Harvey Weinstein, who is serving a 23-year sentence in New York for rape and sexual assault, has been extradited to California for a sexual assault trial. According to Fox News, an attorney for Weinstein confirmed the same to the news outlet and told that his client's extradition was expected to happen in mid-July so that he could stand trial for more sexual assault charges.

Harvey Weinstein extradited to California for sexual assault trial

The allegations against Harvey sparked after the #MeToo social media campaign movement where more than 80 women came forward to accuse him of sexual harassment and misconduct. A spokesman for New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision told Fox News in a statement, "This morning at approximately 9:25 custody of Mr. Harvey Weinstein was handed over to the appropriate officials for transport to the state of California per a court order." Weinstein's lawyer, Mark Werksman says that he is "disappointed that the court didn't allow to give time for the court to rule on our habeas petition" and he will continue to fight to defend Weinstein.

The 69-year-old producer who is already serving a 23-year sentence in New York for rape and sexual assault, faces 11 counts in California, including rape and sexual battery involving five incidents that allegedly took place between 2004 and 2013. If convicted, he faces up to 140 years behind bars.

LA prosecutors allege that Weinstein raped an Italian model at a Beverly Hills hotel on February 18, 2013, just a day before an attack against another woman, Lauren Young. The alleged assaults of the other three women all took place at Beverly Hills hotels. The Los Angeles District Attorney charged Weinstein with rape in January 2020, as his trial was beginning in New York. According to the International news portal, regardless of the California trial, Harvey will still have to return to New York to serve the rest of his 23-year sentence. In addition to appealing against his New York conviction and sentence, which his legal team calls a “de facto life sentence”, the 69-year-old has fought extradition on medical grounds.

IMAGE: AP

