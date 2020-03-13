Harvey Weinstein Sentenced For 23 Years; Ronan Farrow And Others Hail The Decision

Harvey Weinstein has been sentenced to 23 years in prison for rape and sexual assault. The women who accused Harvey Weinstein recently welcomed the verdict, calling it their victory of justice and “power of people who speak up.”

Harvey Weinstein was blamed for harassing several women in the industry and was then convicted of raping several aspiring women including the TV and production assistants. Harvey was first exposed by a reporter for his behaviour followed by Ronan Farrow’s write up and later activist Rose McGowan who was the first woman to expose Harvey Weinstein of sexual assault.

As per reports, there are more than 90 women, including Hollywood’s stars such as Gwyneth Paltrow, Salma Hayek, Angelina Jolie, Lupita Nyong'o, Uma Thurman and Lea Seydoux, who came forward to accuse Harvey Weinstein of sexual assault.

Many celebrities have also shown their respect towards Rose McGowan by posting on their social media handle, as she was the first woman to shed light on Harvey Weinstein’s wrongdoings. Several actors have taken to their social media handle to express their views on Harvey being sentenced to jail for 23 years. Here’s taking a look at some of the tweets by Hollywood actors.

Hollywood celebs react

23 years. Harvey Weinstein has been sentenced to 23 years in prison for his crimes of rape and sexual assault. I literally cried tears of amazement, gratitude that the justice system has worked on behalf of all of his victims today. — Mira Sorvino (@MiraSorvino) March 11, 2020

I could never celebrate a prison sentence

even for the remorseless #weinstien

but I absolutely celebrate the fact the

100+ women who came forward publicly

have found some justice

& prevented others from being victimized in the future

It’s only the beginning

#ListenToWomen — Daryl Hannah (@dhlovelife) March 11, 2020

A lot of news underlines how hard it is to hold wealthy and connected people accountable. Today’s shows the power of people who speak up, from a position of far less power, at great personal risk. — Ronan Farrow (@RonanFarrow) March 11, 2020

The Weinstein sentence reminds us of the importance of those sources and of leaders at news organizations who refused to kill the story—including the editors at the New Yorker who published the first allegations of rape and assault about Weinstein. — Ronan Farrow (@RonanFarrow) March 11, 2020

Also read | 'Harvey Weinstein Wouldn't Have Been Sentenced In India' Believes Chinmayi Sirpaada

Gratitude to all the silence breakers especially Rose and all survivors of weinstein to the brave women who testified and to the incredible investigative reporting of Ronan farrow who uncovered the sabotage and spying and to david Remnick thank you Rich McKuen and ny times. — Rosanna Arquette🌎✌🏼 (@RoArquette) March 11, 2020

Also read | Harvey Weinstein Back In Bellevue Hospital After Receiving 23 Years' Jail Term

Also read | Harvey Weinstein Sentenced To 23 Years For Sexual Assaults

Also read | Rose McGowan Breaks Silence After Harvey Weinstein Sentenced To 23 Years In Prison

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.