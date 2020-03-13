The Debate
Harvey Weinstein Sentenced For 23 Years; Ronan Farrow And Others Hail The Decision

Hollywood News

Harvey Weinstein was recently sentenced to 23 years in prison for rape and sexual assault. Hollywood celebs taking take the internet by storm, read here.

Written By Brandon Fernandes | Mumbai | Updated On:
Harvey Weinstein

Harvey Weinstein has been sentenced to 23 years in prison for rape and sexual assault. The women who accused Harvey Weinstein recently welcomed the verdict, calling it their victory of justice and “power of people who speak up.”

Harvey Weinstein was blamed for harassing several women in the industry and was then convicted of raping several aspiring women including the TV and production assistants. Harvey was first exposed by a reporter for his behaviour followed by Ronan Farrow’s write up and later activist Rose McGowan who was the first woman to expose Harvey Weinstein of sexual assault. 

As per reports, there are more than 90 women, including Hollywood’s stars such as Gwyneth Paltrow, Salma Hayek, Angelina Jolie, Lupita Nyong'o, Uma Thurman and Lea Seydoux, who came forward to accuse Harvey Weinstein of sexual assault.

Many celebrities have also shown their respect towards Rose McGowan by posting on their social media handle, as she was the first woman to shed light on Harvey Weinstein’s wrongdoings. Several actors have taken to their social media handle to express their views on Harvey being sentenced to jail for 23 years. Here’s taking a look at some of the tweets by Hollywood actors.

Hollywood celebs react 

 

 

 

Also read | 'Harvey Weinstein Wouldn't Have Been Sentenced In India' Believes Chinmayi Sirpaada

Also read  | Harvey Weinstein Back In Bellevue Hospital After Receiving 23 Years' Jail Term

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kate Beckinsale (@katebeckinsale) on

Also read | Harvey Weinstein Sentenced To 23 Years For Sexual Assaults

Also read | Rose McGowan Breaks Silence After Harvey Weinstein Sentenced To 23 Years In Prison

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
