Harvey Weinstein To Be Charged For Indecent Assault Against Woman In UK

Ex-film producer Harvey Weinstein is to be charged with two counts of indecent assault against a woman in London in August 1996. On Wednesday, the Crown Prosecution Service said that it had authorised the Metropolitan Police to begin proceedings against Weinstein.

As per the Independent, confirming the news, Rosemary Ainslie, head of the CPS Special Crime Division stated, "Charges have been authorised against Harvey Weinstein, 70, following a review of the evidence gathered by the Metropolitan Police in its investigation", adding, "The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against the defendant are active and that he has the right to a fair trial."

Weinstein is currently serving a 23-year imprisonment sentence in California over charges that he assaulted five women in Los Angeles and Beverly Hills from 2004 to 2013. He was convicted in New York in February 2020 of a criminal sex act for forcibly performing oral sex on a TV and film production assistant in 2006 and raping an aspiring actress in 2013.

Image: AP