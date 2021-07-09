Harvey Weinstein Trial May Start Within Four Months In Los Angeles: Reports

Former American film producer and sex offender Harvey Weinstein's trial will reportedly start within four months on charges of rape and sexual assault In Los Angeles. Weinstein is already in prison in upstate New York has been fighting his extradition since April. A judge in Buffalo, N.Y., gave approval on June 15 to move Weinstein to Los Angeles, with the transfer expected sometime in July. Winston was accused of rape and sexual harassment from various women in Hollywood including many A-list actresses.

Harvey Weinstein trial to begin in four months

As per Variety, The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office told a judge on Wednesday that they were ready to bring Harvey Weinstein to trial within four months on charges of rape and sexual assault. Weinstein who is currently in Newyork prison has been fighting extradition and will be transferred to LA by July 15. But the former film producer's lawyers have continued to pursue their objections, this time in Los Angeles. In a petition last month, Weinstein’s lawyers said he is suffering from a severe cataract in his right eye and an active lesion in his left eye, and that in order to avoid going blind, he needs treatment that could take six to nine months.

Weinstein’s lawyers have asked that the extradition be postponed until after the treatment is over when they say he will be medically ready for the transfer. In their response filed this week, prosecutors said that the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department can provide sufficient care and that the D.A.’s office has no objection to the 120-day deadline to start the trial. Weinstein’s lawyers contend that the D.A.’s position forces Weinstein either to abandon the treatment and risk going blind or surrender his right to a speedy trial once apprehended. Weinstein was convicted in February 2020 of rape and sexual assault and was sentenced to 23 years in prison. He is facing 11 additional counts, pertaining to five women, in Los Angeles. Harvey Weinstein's sexual assault scandal paved the pathway for the MeToo movement. It also accelerated a wave of "national reckoning" against sexual harassment and assault in the United States known as the Weinstein effect.

IMAGE: AP

