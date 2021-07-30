Harvey Weinstein's Bid To Dismiss Two Sexual Assault Charges In LA Fails

In a recent development to the sexual assault charges against Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein in LA, he bids to have two charges of sexual assault against a woman thrown out. The bid was rejected by a Los Angeles judge on July 29. Weinstein is already convicted of rape in New York and was extradited last week to the California city where he stands accused of the rape and sexual assault of a total of five women.

Harvey Weinstein' bid to dismiss sex charges fails

At a hearing with the 69-year-old Weinstein in the courtroom, Judge Lisa B. Lench agreed with his defence attorneys that a count alleging sexual battery by restraint in May of 2010 was too old, and outside the statute of limitations. But she gave the prosecution permission to refile the charge in a way that may be allowable, setting up an ongoing fight.

Weinstein pleaded not guilty to four counts of rape and seven other sexual assault counts last week in his first court appearance in the California case. He was extradited from New York, where he is serving a 23-year sentence for convictions of rape and sexual assault. In Los Angeles, Weinstein was first charged with the now-dismissed count in January of 2020, before the statute of limitations had expired. His attorney successfully argued during July 29 hearing that the grand jury indictment counted as a new case, making the charge “fatally flawed.”

Harvey Weinstein who made his first court appearance in Los Angeles on July 21, pleaded not guilty to 11 counts of rape and sexual assault. According to Variety, in the courtroom, Weinstein appeared in a wheelchair, with his hands shackled to the armrests, while wearing a rumpled dark brown jumpsuit. On July 20, the producer was extradited from New York and is currently being held at the Twin Towers Correctional Facility in downtown Los Angeles. His attorney, Mark Werksman, asked for a medical evaluation during the hearing. He also said he would file a demurrer, challenging three of the 11 counts on statute of limitations grounds. The three counts involve rape and sexual assault allegations dating from 2004-05, and a sexual battery charge from 2010.

IMAGE: AP

