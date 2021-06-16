Harvey Weinstein's Extradition To Los Angeles Approved, Will Face Additional Charges

Filmmaker Harvey Weinstein who is currently behind the bars, serving a 23-year prison sentence for rape and sexual assault in New York, will be transferred to Los Angeles for a new trial on additional cases. Weinstein was found guilty last year in a landmark verdict for the #MeToo movement. His lawyers have been continuously arguing for weeks against the transfer on medical grounds. However, his extradition has been approved by a Buffalo, N.Y., judge on June 15.

Harvey Weinstein to be transferred to Los Angeles

According to Variety, Weinstein is likely to be moved from Upstate New York to Los Angeles sometime in July, prosecutors said on June 15. Weinstein's attorney, Norman Effman, said that he would appeal the decision. He asked for a stay that would block the order from taking effect pending the appeal, but that too was denied. Weinstein appeared remotely from the Wende Correctional Facility, where he is serving the punishment for the rape and sexual assault charges.

He had been resisting extradition since April, with his attorney repeatedly arguing that the paperwork is not in order. Effman again raised the paperwork issue at the hearing on Tuesday but did not offer much explanation for his objections. He also stumbled when referring to the Interstate Agreement on Detainers, calling it the "IUD" instead of IAD.

As per Variety, Effman also argued that the Los Angeles case could proceed with Weinstein appearing remotely from prison in New York. Judge Kenneth Case denied Effman's petition to block the extradition and denied the stay

Prosecutors said Los Angeles County indicated there would likely be no movement until mid-July. Erie County Court Judge Kenneth Case ‘respectfully’ denied a petition filed by Weinstein's defense attorney, Norman Effman. He had asked that Weinstein remains at Wende Correctional Facility near Buffalo, from which he appeared virtually in a maroon shirt with the sleeves pulled to his elbows. The defense challenged the transfer, citing health reasons. The defense claimed that the reason he is at Wende is it's the regional medical center and he is in the middle of ongoing treatment.

Effman also revealed that his client Weinstein was not trying to avoid trial and suggested Los Angeles County could conduct a virtual arraignment. The defense also argued the Los Angeles district attorney improperly filled out the charging documents, which the prosecutors argued upon and dismissed. According to the judge, the Los Angeles County ‘absolutely met the requirements on the interstate agreement

The Los Angeles District Attorney charged Weinstein with rape in January 2020, as his trial was beginning in Manhattan. More counts were added later. The 69-year-old former Hollywood mogul is accused in Los Angeles of rape and sexual assault against five women, which would make him eligible for up to 140 years in prison. The filmmaker has denied all charges pressed against him and has always maintained that his interactions with the women who brought the New York and Los Angeles cases against him were consensual. In total, nearly 90 women have accused Weinstein of sexual harassment or assault.

IMAGE: AP

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.