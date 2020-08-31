Has 'Black Panther 2' Already Been Filmed? Read To Find Out More

Marvel fans across the world are grieving the untimely loss of Chadwick Boseman. The 43-year-old actor passed away on August 28, 2020, in his Los Angeles home in California. Boseman had been battling colon cancer for four years. Over the course of his spectacular movie career, Boseman played several historical figures like Thurgood Marshall in Marshall (2017) and Jackie Robinson in 42 (2013). However, he catapulted to fame when he was cast as Black Panther in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2016. Find out, “Has Black Panther 2 already been filmed?”

Has Black Panther 2 already been filmed?

After the success of Black Panther in January 2018, Disney had announced that film’s sequel was in early stages of development. According to a report on Entertainment Weekly, Black Panther 2 was considered as a film which would usher the Marvel Cinematic Universe in its fourth phase after the death of Iron Man and the retirement of Captain America in Avengers: Endgame. The sequel was reportedly scheduled for May 6, 2022, and would have seen actor Chadwick Boseman returning alongside director Ryan Coogler. However, the production of Black Panther 2 had not yet started, the future of the film is now unknown.

Will Black Panther 2 happen without Chadwick Boseman?

Marvel has not confirmed anything as of yet. But, recasting is fairly common in the MCU. In the past, Mark Ruffalo had stepped in place of Edward Norton as Hulk. Don Cheadle took over the role of War Machine from Terrence Howard. However, since the Chadwick Boseman’s death, fans have been pleading Marvel on Twitter, to not recast Black Panther.

Who will play Black Panther in 'Black Panther 2'?

Neither Marvel nor Disney have released any official statement regarding the recasting for Black Panther 2. However, a fan on twitter commented saying that Marvel can recast with Michael B. Jordan, and give a good ending to the franchise as a tribute to Chadwick Boseman. However, whether or not Chadwick Boseman will be replaced as "Black Panther" is the last thing on most fan’s minds as they are still mourning the late actor.

This is the least important aspect of this news, but I think you recast with Michael B. Jordan and make the whole thing a 4th wall break in respect of Boseman. — ViewerAnon Says Please Vote (@ViewerAnon) August 29, 2020

There can be another Black Panther, but there can never ever be another T'Challa. — DOOM ANNOUNCES HIS SUPPORT FOR BIDEN/HARRIS (@DOOM2020ORBUST) August 29, 2020

MCU reacts to the Chadwick Boseman's death

Actor Mark Ruffalo who plays Hulk in the MCU took to his twitter and talked about the impact that Chadwick Boseman had on the new generation as Black Panther. Robert Downey Jr. who played Iron Man in MCU posted an old video with Boseman remembering the late actor. Actor Chris Evans who plays "Captain America", took to his Instagram to mourn the loss of Boseman. In his captions, Evans stated, "Chadwick was special. A true original. He was a deeply committed and constantly curious artist."

This is his power and impact on the next generation. #ChadwickForever pic.twitter.com/uzwaNOt8M0 — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) August 30, 2020

Mr. Boseman leveled the playing field while fighting for his life... That’s heroism. I’ll remember the good times, the laughter, and the way he changed the game... #chadwickforever @chadwickboseman pic.twitter.com/IFfCSmLrhR — Robert Downey Jr (@RobertDowneyJr) August 29, 2020

"Death in Wakanda culture is not the end. It is more of a momentum point. You stretch out both hands and blasty sekhmet guide you to the green field where you can run forever." - black panther.

Rest in peace, Chadwick pic.twitter.com/5bJyG8bB71 — SOᒪ ᗪOᗯᑎEY ✺ (@Sol_Downey) August 29, 2020

