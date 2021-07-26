Has Scarlett Johansson Bid Adieu To Marvel After 'Black Widow'? Watch Her In THESE Movies

Now that Black Widow has released in various parts of the world, reports are strong that Scarlett Johansson, who essayed the role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) since the character's introduction in 2010's Iron Man 2 will be leaving it. Black Widow is centred on Scarlett, who essays the role of Natasha Romanoff, a redheaded superspy. Her first role in MCU saw her essaying the S.H.I.E.L.D agent sent to keep an eye on Tony Stark post which the fans went rooting for her character in the upcoming Marvel movies.

With Scarlett exiting Marvel, here's where you can see her next

Scarlett Johansson recently reflected on the possibility of saying a final goodbye to her superhero character. She has spent more than a decade being Natasha Romanoff which she stops playing now. Here is a list of three possible films where fans can get to see her after the Marvel flick. See the list.

Little Shop of Horrors

A movie released in 1986 by the same name is being adapted again. Based on a broadway musical comedy from 1982, the Little Shop Of Horrors narrates the story of a florist shop worker who raises a plant that further goes on to feed on human blood and flesh. Scarlett was approached to play the role of Audrey in the film. While the reports were confirmed, the pandemic put the plans of the movie on hold.

Bride

This exciting role has left the fans wanting to see Scarlett essay the role of a bride. The film follows a woman who is trained to be an ideal bride by a brilliant entrepreneur but in a turn of events, as she elopes from her creator, she comes face to face with the world and constraints that she has spent her life in. The world outside thinks of the woman as a monster. While on the run, she finds her true identity, her surprising power and the strength to remake herself as her own creation The updates regarding the movie were announced in October 2020 but further developments are still awaited.

Sing 2

Sing 2 is a sequel to the animated comedy-drama sing that hit the theatres five years ago. The film also stars heartthrob Matthew McConaughey as Buster Moon who chronicles on a musical journey, while Scarlett's character will be called Ash. The upcoming American computer-animated musical comedy film is produced by Illumination and distributed by Universal Pictures. The film is scheduled to be theatrically released in the United States on December 22, 2021, by Universal Pictures.

(IMAGE- BLACK WIDOW/ SCARLETT JOHANSSON - INSTA)

