Have Kendall Jenner & Devin Booker Reconciled After 'working Out Their Issues'? Read

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker are topping headlines globally ever since the couple's break-up rumours started doing rounds on the internet. However, after hitting a rough patch, the duo seemingly quashed the breakup news with their recent outing in Malibu. Post Kendall and Devin's recent Malibu outing, it seems like things are fine between the duo as reports suggest that the couple have 'worked out their issues' and are 'fully back together.'

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker are back together

As per the reports of E! News, a close source to Kendall and Devin spilt beans regarding the couple's reconciliation. The source revealed to the portal that the couple is spending some quality time with each other. Moreover, the source also stated that things between the duo are 'going really well.' The source said-

"She and Devin are fully back together. They worked out their issues and decided they want to move forward and be together. They moved on and it's going really well. They have been spending a lot of time together recently and Devin was her date to her friend Lauren's wedding over the weekend in Napa."

Earlier, the beauty mogul posted a series of pictures on her Instagram stories that hinted at the couple being back together. Kendal and Devin's outing came weeks after they were spotted together at a July 4 party in the Hamptons, where a source revealed to E! News, that 'Kendall was holding on to Devin's arm the majority of the night and they looked really cute.'

More about Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker's relationship

Kendall and Brooker first sparked relationship rumours in April 2020, after being spotted on a drive in Arizona. The supermodel took their relationship to the next level in February 2021, as she made their relationship Instagram official. The NBA player had also spoken about their relationship earlier this year while talking to Wall Street Journal. He said, "I love my family, I love the people around me, and I love the impact that I get to have on this world." Further, when the NBA star was asked whether it's 'hard having the spotlight' on their romance, Devin stated, "I wouldn't say hard. Honestly, I'm enjoying life to the fullest, and that came off my tongue so easily because it wasn't always this way, but I feel like I'm in a good place right now."

Image: Instagram/@KendallJenner