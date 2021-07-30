'Hawkeye': Disney Sets November Release Date For The Series; Here's All You Need To Know

Disney Plus has finally announced a November release date for its Marvel show Hawkeye, which stars Hollywood actor Jeremy Renner as the Avengers hero of the title name. The series also stars Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bishop, the fan favourite character who took up the Hawkeye mantle after Barton and was also a member of the Young Avengers. Along with Renner and Steinfeld, the show will also star Vera Farmiga, Florence Pugh, Fra Fee, Tony Dalton, Alaqua Cox, and Zahn McClarnon. With its launch on November 24, Hawkeye will be the fourth live-action MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) show to debut on Disney Plus.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Hawkeye will be helmed by Bert and Bertie, as well as Saturday Night Live director Rhys Thomas. Jonathan Igla has been taken on board to write and executive produce the show.

Marvel Studios announce Hawkeye release date

Marvel studios official Twitter handle, on July 28, announced the much-awaited release date of the Jeremy Renner starrer. The release date news comes as reported by Entertainment Weekly, which also debuted the first-look image of the show.

#Hawkeye never misses 🏹 so don’t miss @JeremyRenner and @HaileeSteinfeld in this @EW exclusive first-look of Marvel Studios’ Hawkeye. The Original Series starts streaming Wednesday, November 24 on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/8DnB18oSIk — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) July 29, 2021

The exact plot of the series remains under wraps, but what might be seen is Barton training Bishop to become the new Hawkeye. As the ardent lover of Black Widow would know, in the upcoming series actor Florence Pugh will be reprising her role as Yelena Belova. According to earlier reports, there were rumours about developing a spinoff series based on Cox’s character, Echo.

Hawkeye will become the 4th MCU show set for a release on Disney Plus after WandaVision with Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany followed by The Falcon and The Winter Soldier starring Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan and lastly, the streaming giant debuted Loki starring Tom Hiddleston and Sophia Di Martino. Loki was the first Marvel show to launch on Wednesdays rather than Fridays, an experiment that reaped huge success for the makers. According to both Disney Plus and Nielsen, the series premiere was streamer's most-watched so far.

Marvel is also lining up the animated series What If...?, which is slated to be out on August 11. Earlier this month, the series earned 23 Emmy nominations. Apart from this, Marvel also has many more live-action shows in the works, including Ms Marvel, that was supposed to debut in 2021. As per The Hollywood Reporter, Disney Plus has The Mandalorian' spinoff, The Book of Boba Fett expected for December.

(IMAGE- @MARVELSTUDIOS-TWITTER)

