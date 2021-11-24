'Hawkeye' Fame Jeremy Renner Says He Will Never See 'Avengers: Endgame' Again; Here's Why

Jeremy Renner has garnered another major feat as his MCU character Clint Barton will be seen leading his solo show, Hawkeye. The miniseries, which premieres today, November 24 also showcases Hailee Steinfeld (as Kate Bishop) in her MCU debut. Hawkeye has been a pertinent founding member of the Avengers, and his character was seen going on an emotional ride in Avengers: Endgame, wherein he loses his family due to Thanos snapping away half of the lives out of existence.

He then rides on the path of a brutal vigilante Ronin, only to team up with the Avengers again. After Clint attempts to sacrifice his life in exchange for the Soul Stone, Natasha Romanoff takes the plunge and takes away her life instead. Clint is then left mourning the loss of Natasha and Tony Stark while rejoicing the return of his family.

Jeremy Renner says he will never watch Avengers: Endgame again

In a recent interview with BBC Radio 1, Jeremy noted that he would never watch the film again, as it left him and other members of the ensemble cast sobbing. He said that after witnessing the story at the premiere, the whole team was overwhelmed as they laughed and wept continuously. Noting that it was a 'difficult experience', Renner called the entire cast a 'sobbing mess'. Jeremy's heartbreaking emotions were echoed among the audience when the film premiered, with many getting teary-eyed at the loss of Black Widow and Iron Man.

Clint Barton made his first appearance in Kenneth Branagh's Thor that released in the year 2011. However, his presence came to the forefront in 2012's The Avengers. Meanwhile, the latest miniseries will see Renner flaunting his paternal side as he's joined by Kate Bishop, the self-proclaimed 'world's greatest archer,' who Hawkeye takes under his wing.

The official synopsis for Hawkeye reads-

"Disney+ and Marvel Studios invite you on an unexpected holiday getaway, unwrapping a brand-new teaser trailer and poster today for “Hawkeye,” a new series set in post-blip New York City. Former Avenger Clint Barton has a seemingly simple mission: get back to his family for Christmas. Possible? Maybe with the help of Kate Bishop, a 22-year-old archer with dreams of becoming a Super Hero. The two are forced to work together when a presence from Barton’s past threatens to derail far more than the festive spirit."

