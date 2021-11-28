'Hawkeye': Kevin Feige Hopes The Disney+ Series Becomes A Perennial Holiday Classic

Marvel head Kevin Feige has many hopes from Disney+ miniseries Hawkeye, one of which is it turning into a Christmas classic. The series, which showcases Clint Barton joining forces with Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) to confront dark instances from his past in order to get back to his family on Christmas, focuses on family and holiday in a big way. As evident in the logline, Hawkeye has myriad instances against the wintery Christmas backdrop, which Kevin Feige iterates, have been set intentionally.

In a conversation with ET, Feige hoped that the series becomes a 'perennial' that people can check every holiday season. He further compared it with Iron Man 3, which has fleeting Christmas elements often overlooked by views, noting that Hawkeye is an 'unabashed Christmas story'.

Marvel's Kevin Feige on Hawkeye's Christmas elements

Feige's statement, via Comicbbok, mentioned that he is delighted about Hawkeye releasing 'just before Thanksgiving' and concluding 'just before Christmas'. He mentioned that it would be the first time viewers get 'a title Avenger' on Disney+, and further hailed the leading duo. He called Jeremy Renner 'the best' and added that his pairing with Hailee's Kate Bishop is going to make for a 'very happy holiday'. Rhys Thomas, who directed Hawkeye's pilot episode also mentioned that the holiday setting comes from Matt Fraction and David Aja comics, which served as an inspiration for the adaptation.

With only the first two episodes of the show streaming, viewers are yet to witness the Christmas vibes ensuing throughout the series. However, MCU's constant twists and tropes could make Hawkeye its first-ever Christmas offering.

Clint Barton, who has been a pertinent founding member of the Avengers, first appeared in Kenneth Branagh's Thor that was released in the year 2011. However, his presence came to the forefront in 2012's The Avengers. In Hawkeye's official synopsis, Clint Barton's first solo outing has been described as-

"Former Avenger Clint Barton has a seemingly simple mission: get back to his family for Christmas. Possible? Maybe with the help of Kate Bishop, a 22-year-old archer with dreams of becoming a Super Hero. The two are forced to work together when a presence from Barton’s past threatens to derail far more than the festive spirit."

