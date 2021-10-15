'Hawkeye' New Trailer Released; Marvel Reveals Plans Of Premiering Two Episodes First

Out of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s (MCU) original Avengers, Jeremy Renner's character Hawkeye is the only superhero who did not get his own movie on the big screen. Many fans and followers have been eagerly waiting for the solo film of the MCU hero. Thus, it was only recently that Marvel Studios shed the spotlight on Renner's Clint Barton this Diwali in the month of November with the special premiere of Hawkeye on the online streaming site, Disney+ Hotstar.

Marvel Studios took to their official Twitter handle and unveiled the trailer of the highly-anticipated series, Hawkeye. The studio revealed its plans of launching its new series with two episodes for the first time since WandaVision's debut earlier this year. Scroll down to read more.

Hawkeye trailer unveiled on Twitter

Kick off the holidays with the first two episodes of Marvel Studios' @hawkeyeofficial, and start streaming on November 24 on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/ddC5TjNG8C — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) October 14, 2021

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Marvel Studios dropped a new trailer video of the forthcoming series. Sharing the video, they wrote, "Kick off the holidays with the first two episodes of Marvel Studios' @hawkeyeofficial, and start streaming on November 24 on @DisneyPlus[sic]." The trailer video is a straightforward mix of action and comedy.

Set in post-blip New York City where ex-Avenger Clint Barton aka Hawkeye has a simple mission of getting back to his family for Christmas. However, when a threat from his past shows up, the superhero reluctantly collaborates with Kate Bishop, who is a 22-year-old skilled archer and his biggest fan, in order to unravel a criminal conspiracy. The latest trailer also confirms that Linda Cardellini will reprise her role as Clint’s wife, Laura Barton. The clip shows Clint enjoying several live-action games with his children — Lila, Cooper, and Nathaniel. Many fans and followers expressed their excitement for the forthcoming series. Several of them reposted the video and dropped lovely comments.

The six-episode Disney+ Hotstar series stars Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bishop, a young archer and No. 1 fan of Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner), aka Hawkeye along with Vera Farmiga, Fra Fee, Tony Dalton, Zahn McClarnon, Brian d’Arcy James, and newcomer Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez. It is helmed by Rhys Thomas and directing duo Bert and Bertie.

(Image: @marvelstudios/Twitter)