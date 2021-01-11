'Hawkeye' Star Hailee Steinfeld Calls Quarantine A Blessing In Disguise; Here's Why

It is no secret anymore that Hollywood actor Hailee Steinfeld has been cast in order to play the character of Kate Bishop in Disney+ Hotstar’s upcoming web-series, Hawkeye. Even though the Coronavirus pandemic has affected the Hollywood industry in many ways, there is one thing that the “quarantine” caused because of the pandemic has helped Hailee Steinfeld with in terms of her upcoming project, Hawkeye. Read further ahead to know more about what that thing is-

The quarantine has helped Hailee Steinfeld in terms of Hawkeye

In a recent interview with PEOPLE, Hailee Steinfeld has revealed that it felt “so good” as she was able to announce herself being cast for playing the character of Kate Bishop after keeping it a secret for months. The actor confessed that she is "grateful" for the quarantine that in fact helped her in order to keep it “under the wraps”. She said that the quarantine was a "blessing in disguise" as it stopped her from being around a lot of people and not immediately share the news.

It was only recently when Hailee Steinfeld had revealed to Entertainment Tonight that she can’t wait for the audience to watch just how the makers of Disney+ Hotstar’s upcoming web-series, Hawkeye have interpreted the character of Kate Bishop through the popular comics in “her own ways”. The Hawkeye star added that the character of Kate Bishop is a complete badass and reassured that there is “no denying at that”. Kate Bishop’s character is very smart, witty, quick, and has great physical ability. Hailee Steinfeld also mentioned that Hawkeye is what has kept her going through the quarantine as it has given her a reason to stay. Hailee Steinfeld is very excited as she is developing Kate Bishop’s character in order to see how the makers of the series are going to come up with it.

Disney+ Hotstar’s upcoming web-series, Hawkeye is an action-adventure crime drama. Hawkeye casts Hailee Steinfeld, Alaqua Cox, Brain d’Arcy James, and Tony Dalton as the lead characters. The Hawkeye plot revolves around the adventures of the “Young Avenger”, Kate Bishop, who took on to this role after the “Original Avenger”, Clint Barton. Disney+ Hotstar’s upcoming web-series, Hawkeye is set to premiere later this year.

