Hawkeye Star Hailee Steinfeld Steps Out With NFL's Josh Allen Amid Dating Rumours

Hailee Steinfeld was recently seen in public with the Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen. The Hawkeye actress has been linked with the NFL player for a while, as they were previously spotted together in New York City. Their latest appearance comes after the reports of Josh’s split with his girlfriend, Brittany Williams, and his linkup with Hailee.

In the pictures surfacing online, Josh could be seen wearing a black T-shirt with a pair of matching trousers. At the same time, Hailee colur coordinated with him. She finished her look with high-heeled boots and golden hoop earrings. Their pictures are currently circulating on social media, further fuelling their dating rumours. Check out their pictures below.

hailee steinfeld and josh allen last night pic.twitter.com/zirAal0LOC — best of hailee steinfeld (@archiveshailees) May 28, 2023

hailee steinfeld with josh allen, greer and friends pic.twitter.com/nodDsWjVxE — best of hailee steinfeld (@archiveshailees) May 29, 2023

Hailee Steinfeld’s acting career



Hailee is currently slated to reprise her role in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse as Gwen Stacy. She will be voicing the characters in the film alongside the likes of stars Shameik Moore, Daniel Kaluuya, Oscar Issac, Jake Johnson, Brian Tyree Henry, Karan Soni and Jason Schwartzman. She is also a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Kate Bishop, the successor to Jeremy Renner’s superhero character Hawkeye.

She has been part of several films such as Pitch Perfect 2, Pitch Perfect 3, Ten Thousand Saints, Charlie’s Angels, Bumblebee, Barely Lethal and Charlie’s Angels. She also voiced the character Vi in the popular animated show Arcane. While she made her TV debut with the 2007 sitcom Back To You, her first feature film was Heather: A Fairytale.

Hailee Steinfeld is also a popular musician. She has released two extended plays, with Haiz (2015) and Half Written Story (2020). She has released several chart-topping songs such as Love Myself, Rock Bottom, Starving, Most Girls, Le Me Go, Back to Life and Afterlife.