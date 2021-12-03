'Hawkeye' Writer Reveals They Begged Marvel To Include Florence Pugh's Yelena; Here's Why

Marvel's latest mini-series Hawkeye is currently on air and has been garnering positive reviews. As the series featuring Jeremy Renner moves forward fans are curious to see when Florence Pugh's Yelena Belova will be making an appearance in the show. Recently, Head writer/creator Jonathan Igla revealed that they had to beg Marvel to let Yelena appear in the Hawkeye series. Igla also added that the famous Black Widow post-credit scene was added in the movie because they requested the studios.

In an interview with Variety, Jonathan Igla opened up about Yelena’s role in Hawkeye. Igla was asked that whether the idea for Black Widow’s post-credits scene came from him or Marvel, Igla revealed that he requested Marvel to let Yelena's story continue in Hawkeye.

Igla said, "[Black Widow’s post-credits scene] came from Marvel, but it came in response to [us] begging for and making a good case for why Yelena had a place in our story. I think what I can safely say about it right now is that there is an obvious connection between Clint’s guilt over the loss of his best friend and the other person in the world who cared the most about her."

The post-credit scene of the Black Widow movie showed that as Yelena mourned Natasha's death, Contessa Valentina Allegra de la Fontaine, played by Julia Louis-Dreyfus, tells Yelena that her next target has been decided and hands her a photo. The photo is of none other Clint Barton aka Hawkeye aka Natasha's best friend.

The post-credit scene suggested that a major clash between Barton and Belova lies ahead in the future. Hawkeye director Rhys Thomas also teased Yelena’s role in the series, in an interview with Game Radar, he said, "I can’t speak to that. But yes, we know their past, and obviously what happened in Endgame. We know in these first two episodes that Clint’s dealing with the fallout of that. But in terms of how they meet, I can’t – I’ll just pretend I don’t know. Imagine it’s a happy meeting, where they talk over coffee and work things out."

Image: Instagram/@black.widow/@hawkeyeofficial