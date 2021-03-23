Hawkeye's Special Spin Off Series On Echo Is In The Early Development Stage: Reports

Hawkeye, which is one of the much-awaited series of 2021, is gearing up to premiere on Disney Plus. As the film is still in process, Marvel Studios is reportedly developing a spin-off of one of the series’ lead characters. Echo, a supporting cast member in Hawkeye, will have her own Disney Plus series following her debut in the aforementioned archers' solo show, according to Variety.

According to Variety, a Disney Plus show centred on Echo, a deaf Native American character played by Alaqua Cox in the Hawkeye series, is in the early stages of development. Etan Cohen and Emily Cohen have been assigned to write and executive produce the show, and a writers' room has recently been assembled. Marvel Studios will be in charge of production. However, the makers have not confirmed the same.

Echo, whose real name is Maya Lopez, can perfectly mimic another person's movements or fighting style, making her a formidable opponent in battle. In the Marvel comics, Echo encounters characters such as Daredevil, Moon Knight, and The Avengers. In the comics, she was also the first person to hold the title of Ronin, which she later passed on to Clint Barton, a.k.a. Hawkeye. After losing his family in Thanos' snap, Barton (Jeremy Renner) briefly used the name Ronin and went rogue from the Avengers at the start of Avengers: Endgame.

About Hawkeye

Disney+ Hotstar’s upcoming web-series, Hawkeye is an action-adventure crime drama. The series stars Jeremy Renner as Marvel's avenging archer, Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bishop, and Vera Farmiga as the mother to Steinfeld's Kate Bishop, Eleanor Bishop, with Fra Fee, Tony Dalton, Alaqua Cox, and Zahn McClarnon also appearing in the series, and Florence Pugh is said to reprise her character from Black Widow, Yelena Belova. The Hawkeye plot revolves around the exploits of the "Young Avenger," Kate Bishop, who took over for the "Original Avenger," Clint Barton. Hawkeye, a new web series from Disney+ Hotstar, will premiere later this year. Fans and audiences are very much waiting for the upcoming series.

Ms. Marvel, She-Hulk, Moon Knight, What If?, Secret Invasion, Ironheart, Armor Wars, The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, and an untitled Wakanda series are among the other upcoming Marvel series on Disney Plus.

(Image Source: Hawkeye FC Instagram)