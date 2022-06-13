The entire team of Obi-Wan Kenobi is currently basking in the success of their hit Disney+ series that premiered on May 27. Obi-Wan Kenobi saw Ewan McGregor reprising his role as the Jedi Master. Along with McGregor, the miniseries also featured Moses Ingram stepping into the shoes of Reva Sevander.

The series garnered immense love from fans and critics alike with many lauding Mc Gregor’s performance and Ingram’s villainous avatar. However, after the release of the first two episodes of the hit show, Ingram began receiving several racist comments and texts online. This managed to ruffle a lot of feathers, with many celebrities coming out in support of the 28-years-old actor. Recently, actor Hayden Christensen took a stand for his co-star, Moses Ingram.

Hayden Christensen comes out in support of Moses Ingram

After Obi-Wan Kenobi's Ewan McGregor came out in support of his co-star Ingram, recently, actor Hayden Christensen who is better known for playing Anakin Skywalker in the much-loved miniseries took a stand for his co-actor. In a recent interview with ET, Hayden opened up about the online bullying that Ingram is going through after the release of Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Standing by his co-actor, Hayden revealed that whatever is happening has actually made him sad. "I’ve heard a little bit about that and, obviously, it really saddens me," stated Hayden. Further calling Ingram an 'incredible' actor, Hayden added-

"I think the world of Moses. She’s not only a lovely person and human being but an incredibly talented actress.The first time I saw the first couple of episodes, I was blown away by her performance and just thought that the subtleties and nuances that she brought to this character were there and really impressive."

Hayden then revealed that he is hopeful that fans might turn to take her side as the series progresses. The actor stated-

"So, I mean, I hope by the end of the series, people are coming around. I think she’s done a great job and I think [Reva] is an important character and people will come to realize that."

Ewan McGregor supports Moses Ingram after netizens send her racist texts

Earlier, Star Wars actor Ewan McGregor had rebuked netizens for sending Ingram hateful messages via an online video message shared by Star Wars handle. He mentioned that it broke his heart to hear some of the messages about the 'brilliant actor'. He also stated that those who were sending the actor such messages were not Star Wars fans. The actor said-

"It seems that some of the fanbase has decided to attack Moses Ingram and send her the most horrendous, racist DMs. I heard some of them this morning and it just broke my heart. Moses is a brilliant actor. She is a brilliant woman. And she is absolutely amazing in this series. She brings so much to the series, she brings so much to the franchise. And it just sickened me to my stomach that this had been happening."

Here, take a look at the clip-

A personal message from Ewan McGregor. pic.twitter.com/rJSDmj663K — Star Wars (@starwars) June 1, 2022

Image: AP