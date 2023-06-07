Hayley Williams Expresses Regret Over Throwing Fans Out Of A New York Concert

Hayley Williams, Paramore's lead singer, recently expressed regret over her handling of a confrontation with rowdy concertgoers during a Paramore show at Madison Square Garden in New York City. A video of the incident went viral, capturing the moment when Williams called out the disruptive attendees and insisted they find another place to engage in their behaviour. She firmly stated, "This is our house, and that's not happening here tonight," according to Variety.

Williams, who had previously emphasised the importance of fans being themselves at Paramore shows, wasted no time addressing the misbehaving fans at their New York appearance. "Yes, I will embarrass both of you," she asserted. However, in a later statement on Discord, Williams admitted regret after watching the videos on platforms like TikTok, where fans and spectators applauded her actions.

Hayley Williams issues apology for mishandling disruptive fans

In her written statement, Williams acknowledged that she had reacted without fully understanding the situation and without engaging in a proper dialogue with the disruptive fans. She described herself as acting like a protective mother wolf and expressed embarrassment over having "exiled" them from the show alongside the rest of the audience. Williams felt that she had misused her responsibility and platform, leading her to offer a personal apology to the pair involved.

Williams revealed that when she saw the fans' faces in the video, she felt empathy rather than the smugness that some commenters had criticised them for. She expressed genuine remorse for any shame or embarrassment she may have caused them. She said, “I saw embarrassment and I cried for them. I'm telling you, I haven't stopped thinking about it. So, if you are those two people... I am sorry for whatever shame or embarrassment I may have caused you.”

However, she clarified that her apology did not condone entitled or ignorant behaviour at shows. Williams acknowledged mishandling the situation and compared her actions to the negative aspects of cancel culture that fails to educate or lead in a productive manner. The Discord post also delved into Williams' personal experiences and the pressure she feels to foster a sense of safety and belonging within the Paramore community. She explained that her initial response was triggered by these experiences and her desire to protect the familial spaces they create with audiences worldwide.