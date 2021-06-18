Last Updated:

HBO Max Subscribers Share Hilarious Memes On Mysterious ‘Integration Test Email # 1’

HBO Max subscribers recently got an unknown Integration Test Email #1 that doesn't have much content. Netizens took no time in turning it into a meme.

Shakir Khan
HBO Max has been in the streaming service for more than a year and has garnered much attention for its shows, movies, and specials. However, it recently grabbed many eyes for a whole different and unique reason. An email with 'Integration Test Email #1' as the subject was sent to assumingly all the subscribers with active accounts on the platform and there was only one phrase "this template is used by integration tests only" on the message and no other information in it. 

Subscribers were left confused and expressed their opinion on the internet. There is no detail whether it's a glitch, a mistake, or a marketing strategy. But the email has surely become a trending topic of discussion as people started making memes on it. Take a look at a few of them below. 

HBO Max Subscribers turns 'Integration Test Email # 1' into memes

 

HBO Max is owned by AT&T via WarnerMedia, their direct subsidiary. The streaming platform was launched in May 2020 and had a good amount of subscribers by the end of the year with the release of Wonder Woman 1984 starring Gal Gadot. At the beginning of 2021, Warner Bros. Studios announced that all of their movies will arrive on HBO Max on the same day as they premiere in theatres, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The service has reportedly got more than 40 million users till now. 

