HBO Max Subscribers Share Hilarious Memes On Mysterious ‘Integration Test Email # 1’

HBO Max has been in the streaming service for more than a year and has garnered much attention for its shows, movies, and specials. However, it recently grabbed many eyes for a whole different and unique reason. An email with 'Integration Test Email #1' as the subject was sent to assumingly all the subscribers with active accounts on the platform and there was only one phrase "this template is used by integration tests only" on the message and no other information in it.

Subscribers were left confused and expressed their opinion on the internet. There is no detail whether it's a glitch, a mistake, or a marketing strategy. But the email has surely become a trending topic of discussion as people started making memes on it. Take a look at a few of them below.

HBO Max Subscribers turns 'Integration Test Email # 1' into memes

The HBO Max intern sending out Integration Test Email #1 pic.twitter.com/sqfNR0bDXB — 🍃 (@MadamClinton) June 18, 2021

HBO Max keeps hitting with these exciting shows! I can't wait to watch Integration Test Email !!!! pic.twitter.com/APy0NqXc2P — Lawrence Krubner (@krubner) June 18, 2021

As a digital strategist, I’ve made plenty of mistakes when sending out mass emails. It sucks.



But having that mistake go viral – and become a meme – would be mortifying.



Pour one out for the HBO staffer who hit send on the Integration Test Email tonight. RIP pic.twitter.com/J89pg5VZ97 — Aneta Molenda (@AnetaMolenda) June 18, 2021

Me waiting for Integration Test Email #2. pic.twitter.com/FfWrorUfW4 — Mitchell Hashimoto (@mitchellh) June 18, 2021

Hoping the Integration Test Email #1 I just got from @hbomax is somehow the first step in extremely clever viral marketing for #Peacemaker. 🕊️🔫☮️ — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) June 18, 2021

Mare of Easttown ☑️

Friends Reunion ☑️

Integration Test Email #1 ☑️ — Jason Kilar (@jasonkilar) June 18, 2021

Meanwhile the engineer who sent the Integration Test Email 1 #HBOMax #hbomaxintegrationtest pic.twitter.com/ZaHxoB9N6h — souvik sengupta (@souviks66844274) June 18, 2021

Well then... Integration Test Email #1? Sooo... Did I pass? Will there be a #2? I am so lost 😳. pic.twitter.com/eA136zqnpw — Loki (@Loki_Wodenson) June 18, 2021

Man the new show integration test email sounds great thanks hbo for telling me about it #HBOMax #integrationtestemail pic.twitter.com/v4kYaDlgJT — Jmex (@JmexGames) June 18, 2021

HBO Max is owned by AT&T via WarnerMedia, their direct subsidiary. The streaming platform was launched in May 2020 and had a good amount of subscribers by the end of the year with the release of Wonder Woman 1984 starring Gal Gadot. At the beginning of 2021, Warner Bros. Studios announced that all of their movies will arrive on HBO Max on the same day as they premiere in theatres, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The service has reportedly got more than 40 million users till now.

IMAGE: HBO MAX YOUTUBE

