HBO's Streaming Goals Face Heat Amid JK Rowling Row, NBC Deal Despite Harry Potter Rights

Harry Potter is a fantasy novel series consisting of seven novels that have been a commercial success since its first publication in 1997. However, in recent years, author J.K. Rowling has attracted criticism for remarks about transgender men and women that have been perceived as 'transphobic' and 'patriarchal'. WarnerMedia owns the rights to one of the world's most powerful franchises.

According to CNBC, WarnerMedia has been rumoured to be using the franchise to boost sign-ups for its new streaming service, HBO Max, for months. After all, Disney's streaming network Disney+ has seen a lot of success with its interactive adaptations of the blockbuster Star Wars and Marvel franchises.

According to reports, AT&T-owned HBO Max is considering producing a TV show based on the books or adapting Rowling's co-written stage play "The Cursed Child" into a feature film. However, claims that a show based on the famous book series was coming to HBO Max were quickly debunked by WarnerMedia in January.

WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar recently reiterated the company’s support for Potter. Kilar stated during the Morgan Stanley Technology Conference that there's this thing called Harry Potter, which is one of the most famous franchises. He went on to say that they are grateful to be able to work with J.K. Rowling and that there is a lot of fun and promise there as well. Kilar didn't go any further, so it's understandable that WarnerMedia will want to learn more about the Wizarding World. In its Fantastic Beasts film series, the studio had already begun to explore this universe decades before Harry Potter's birth. Nonetheless, Rowling and a 2016 licencing agreement that gave NBCUniversal exclusive TV rights to the Harry Potter films may stand in the way of these plans.

Peter Csathy, founder and chairman of digital media consulting firm CreaTV Media, said that WarnerMedia made a quick profit, but HBO Max lost out on the long-term marketing punch that only Harry Potter could get. He went on to say that they would not make the same mistake again. WarnerMedia will never let go of the Harry Potter franchise until NBCU's licence expires in 2025. In WarnerMedia's long-term corporate strategy, Harry Potter will take centre stage.

About JK Rowling's controversy

Netizens on Twitter have chastised JK Rowling for posting a 3,800-word essay on her personal website. Rowling disclosed in the essay that she has been the victim of both sexual harassment and domestic violence. The accusations had been mentioned many times before, but the author never verified them or spoke out about them.

She went on to say that as a result of her traumatic experience, she feels protective of her first marriage's baby. She also wrote that she wants trans women, natal girls and women to be safe. GLAAD and other Hollywood stars, including Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson from the Harry Potter films, slammed the essay. Sarah Kate Ellies, President and Chief Executive Officer of GLAAD, called the essay a "misinformed and dangerous missive about transgender people".

