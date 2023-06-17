Last Updated:

Heart Of Stone's Alia Bhatt To Queen Charlotte's India: Stars Attend Tudum Event In Brazil

Several stars attended the Tudum global fan event in Brazil and these celebrities include Alia Bhatt, Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan.

Tudum
Tudum is a global fan event that covers all of the original movies and web series released on Netflix. This event was held for the first time in 2020 and this year it is taking place in Brazil.

Tudum
Maitreyi Ramakrishnan aka Devi from Never Have I Ever also went to Brazil to attend the Tudum event. She donned a floral off-shoulder dress at the event.

Tudum
Not just Maitreyi, Darren Barnet, and Jaren Lewison also landed in Brazil for the Tudum event. Fans were excited to see the trio from the show. 

Tudum
Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story is a historical drama featuring Corey Mylchreest and India Ria Amarteifio as the main leads. The popular onscreen couple attended the event together.

Tudum
The duo dressed in colour-coordinated outfits posed for the cameras in the Brazil event. 

Tudum
Corey and India addressed their fans at the global fan event and happily greeted them. India played the role of Queen Charlotte and Corey essayed the character of King George.

Tudum
The star cast of Heart of Stone also went to Brazil for the Tudum event. Alia Bhatt, Gal Gadot, and Jamie Dornan attended the event in style. All of them opted for a pantsuit. 

Tudum
This film will mark the Hollywood debut of Alia Bhatt and ahead of the release, she went to the fan event to promote the film with her co-stars.

Tudum
The trio posed for the cameras together and were seen goofing around on the stage with all smiles. Gal Gadot was seen clicking a selfie with Jamie Dornan and Alia Bhatt. 

Tudum
A huge crowd assembled at the venue to behold the spectacle. The stars received a warm welcome from their fans and were cheered all along. 

