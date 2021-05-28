Heather Morris Opens Up On Why She Thinks The Glee Cast Never Spoke Against Lea Michele

Heather Morris, Lea Michele's erstwhile co-star, is speaking up again over a year after she sparked criticism for reported past mean-spirited behaviour on the sets of Glee. Last year, Lea Michele was criticised for alleged sexist behaviour on the sets of Glee, for which she ultimately apologised. Heather Morris, her previous co-star, is now coming out on why she believes she and other victims waited so long to come forward with their accusations, which first appeared about a year ago. On the podcast Everything Iconic With Danny Pellegrino, she spoke about how the environment today is not the same as it was when they were working and that contributed to them keeping quiet.

Heather Morris reveals why she thinks the Glee cast kept quiet on Michele's behaviour

On May 26, 2021, she shared her thoughts during the podcast and said that they could have gone to the production executives and there was a possibility that action would be taken against her and they would be believed but no one had had the guts to speak up at that time. She further added that things were different now and there was a culture where if one was wrong, no matter how popular they were, they could be spoken against and support would be given to the victims. She said that she did not feel like it was her place to go and report her actions which she later realised was wrong given that she was just as entitled to having a comfortable working space as anyone else.

The charges against Michele, who portrayed Rachel Berry on Glee, were first made public in early June 2020. Samantha Marie Ware, who portrayed Jane Hayward in season six, took to Twitter to criticise Michele when she used the hashtag #BlackLivesMatter to voice her outrage at the shooting of Minnesota citizen George Floyd by a law enforcement officer. Samantha Marie Ware had tweeted asking Lea Michele to recall how she had made life for Ware an absolute living hell while on the show and how she had made Ware question a career in Hollywood. After Ware’s tweet went viral, a lot of the cast members of the show showed her support and spoke up against Michele’s behaviour.

IMAGE: HEATHER MORRIS' INSTAGRAM

