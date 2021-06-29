Heather Rae Young Reveals She Doesn't See Herself Having Kids With Fiancé Tarek El Moussa

Heather Rae Young is one of the most popular American models who recently appeared in a chat show where she spoke candidly about a lot of things. She even gave a sneak peek at her chat to all her fans on social media and answered one of the most-asked questions. As Heather Rae Young and Tarek El Moussa have been engaged for a while, she also spoke about how she was raising his babies like her own. She even revealed how she had no plans on adding more babies to their family.

Heather Rae Young goes candid about adding more babies to her family

Heather Rae Young recently took to her Instagram handle and shared a video clip of herself from a popular chat show. When asked about whether she was adding babies to the family, she stated how she never knew how much love she’d have to give to her fiance’s babies until they came into her lives. She added that she couldn’t see herself wanting to add another into the family. In the video, she was also seen stating how she was raising her fiance, Tarek’s babies and revealed how they had 50 per cent of their time. Heather Rae Young also referred to herself as ‘a good bonus mommy’ and stated how she was raising the kids like they were her own. Speaking about her family, Selling Sunset season 4 actor revealed how her family was special and added how she didn’t feel the need for more as her heart was already full.

In the caption, she stated how she was sharing this video for those who missed it where she answered whether she and her fiance were planning to add babies to their family.

Many fans took to her Instagram post and stated how she was so sweet and was a true example of a good bonus model. Many others mentioned how she answered well and added how it was such an insensitive question to ask. Many others dropped in clapping emojis in the comments section and hailed ‘well said’ for her answer. Take a look at some of the fans’ reactions to Heather Rae Young’s latest Instagram post.

IMAGE: HEATHER RAE YOUNG'S INSTAGRAM

