Heidi Klum Poses In Red String Bikini By The Pool With Husband Ahead Of Her 48th Birthday

Germany's Next Topmodel star Heidi Klum took to her social media to share glimpses from her pool date with her husband and friend. The supermodel, who will be turning 48 soon, enjoyed a summer day by the pool as well as a romantic getaway in Germany with her husband Tom Kaulitz. Check out the start of Heidi Klum's birthday week and how she celebrated with her friend and family.

Heidi Klum in bikini with husband and friend

Uploading multiple pictures on her Instagram, the supermodel can be seen gleaming with happiness as she posed along with her husband Tom Kaulitz and their friend. The trio can be seen enjoying beers by the pool. In other pictures, the model can be seen cuddling up with her dog and taking goofy selfies. Take a look at the picture shared by America's Got Talent judge.

Heidi Klum's Instagram stories also shared a small glimpse of her fun-filled pool party. Trying out new Instagram filters, Heidi clicked selfies to share them with her fans. The model also documented her baking cookies as she shared a video of her kneading and baking them in the oven.

Heidi Klum's getaway with husband ahead of her 48th birthday

The married couple was spotted together by tabloids at their romantic getaway on a houseboat on Lake Wannsee in Berlin, Germany. According to Page Six, the duo packed on heavy PDA at their romantic date. The model also shared an adorable video of her sharing a beer with her husband and captioned the post writing, 'I love you'.

Heidi Klum's latest photos and videos on Instagram

Enjoying a following of over 8 million followers, the model shares snippets from her professional and personal moments on her social media. Recently, ending her stint on Germany's Next Top Model, Heidi Klum shared a video of the winner of the reality show. She also shared a picture of her donning a Versace dress and remarking that she loved the dress. The model also shared several BTS pictures from the reality show. In another post, the supermodel can be seen riding a bicycle in Berlin.

