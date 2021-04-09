Heidi Klum's Daughter Leni Klum Features On Her First Solo Magazine Cover; Check Out Here

Leni Klum recently featured on a magazine cover, marking her first-ever solo cover and the young model is elated as she shared the news. Klum took to her Instagram account on April 8, 2021, to share this news with her fans and followers, as she appeared on the magazine cover exactly 20 years after her mother, Heidi Klum. Scroll down and have a look at the cover, Leni’s post and what she has to say about it.

Leni Klum features on her first solo magazine cover

The 16-year-old budding model appeared on the cover of Glamour magazine’s Germany edition of April 2021. This marks Leni’s first solo cover for a magazine, after her debut on the cover of Vogue Germany with her mom Heidi Klum.

Sharing the cover in an Instagram post, Leni wrote, “@glamourgermany 20th Anniversary cover by @kristianschuller Thank you to everyone who made my first solo cover so special. It’s an honour to share this with my mama @heidiklum who was Glamour Germany’s first-ever cover model #glamourgermany #20jahreglamour” followed by the credits to all her stylists, make-up artists as well as photographers. The post has over 82k likes since it was shared last evening and fans have been showering love on her. Take a look at some of the comments by her fans and followers here.

Shortly after this post, Leni also shared a transition post of both the 2001 magazine cover featuring Heidi and the 2021 cover featuring herself. She kept the caption simple and wrote, “2001 2021”. Take a look at the post here.

Leni also shared a BTS video of herself getting ready for the shoot, as her mom sneaked into her dressing room. Leni was heard sharing a habit that her mother does which she finds embarrassing, and she said it is when Heidi drops her to school. She is heard saying, “It's sort of a line to get in and all the kids are all sort of there. So I open the door and she makes sure to turn the volume up all the way and starts singing and blasting and rolling down the window and I'm so embarrassed to get out of the car," Leni says. "But she hasn't done that in a while because of online school”.

