Heidi Klum's Teen Daughter Leni Kisses Her Mother In Latest Instagram Story, Watch

Supermodel Heidi Klum's daughter, Leni Klum's photos have taken the internet by storm. The 16-year-old girl recently appeared on her first-ever magazine cover with mother Heidi Klum and looked stunning on the cover of Vogue Germany. Heidi Klum took to Instagram to shower her love and affection for her eldest daughter after her first-ever magazine cover. Now, Leni posted a picture on social media where she can be seen kissing her mother on her lips. Read more about Leni Klum's Instagram story.

Leni Klum's Instagram story

Heidi Klum's eldest daughter has taken the internet by storm ever since her Instagram debut, as well as her first-ever magazine shoot with her super-model mother Heidi. She appeared on the cover of Vogue Germany and posed in a colorful pant-suit with her mother. Now, Leni has taken to social media site to shower love on her mom by posting a picture with her, on her story. The mother-daughter duo can be seen kissing on the lips in the latest picture. You can see it here.

Leni Klum's Instagram pictures

According to a report by Daily Mail, Heidi Klum's daughter Leni Klum was a part of a solo fashion shoot for the Hunger Magazine recently, which was her first solo shoot. Leni looked beautiful in a series of black and white pictures that she posted on her Instagram account from the shoot. In one image, she donned a black strapless top and styled her blonde hair in soft waves with light touches of make-up. In another picture, she sported a Versace-style three-piece ensemble, which consisted of a T-shirt, trousers, and a jacket. She completed her look with a pair of stilettos. You can see Leni's pictures here.

Heidi Klum took to Instagram a few weeks ago to share the cover picture of Vogue Germany as well, where she can be seen posing alongside her 16-year-old daughter. Heidi wrote a long caption for her daughter and said that she is really proud of her, not because she chose this path but because whichever way she goes, it will be her own. Klum further wrote that her daughter always knows what she wants and what she doesn't want and that she is not a mini Heidi, and can now show the world who she really is.

Image Credits: Heidi Klum Official Instagram Account

