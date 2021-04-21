Last Updated:

Helen McCrory Honored By Team Peaky Blinders With Clapperboard Illustration

Helen McCrory has been honoured by team Peaky Blinders with a clapperboard illustration of her character. Read On to see the tribute post.

In Picture: Helen McCrory as Polly Gray in Peaky Blinders

A still from Peaky Blinders


The production team behind the sixth season of Netflix’s Peaky Blinders, which saw the late Helen McCrory play the character of Polly Gray on the series, has taken the show on floors. In order to honour the late legend’s contribution to the critically-acclaimed series, the production team made a clapboard art with a sketch of McCrory as her Peaky Blinders character at the centre of it. The rest of the text that surrounds Helen McCrory’s on-screen persona is written in a font that would strike as quite familiar to eagle-eyed Peaky Blinders watchers. Read on to see the post.

Team Peaky Blinders pays tribute to late Helen McCrory with clapperboard art:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anthony Byrne (@antobyrne75)

 

About the late Helen McCrory's Peaky Blinders character:

Helen McCrory's Peaky Blinders character, Elizabeth "Polly" Gray was portrayed by the late actor as a matriarch of the Shelby Family. She was also the aunt to the Shelby siblings. In addition to the same, she also held the role of the treasurer of the Birmingham criminal gang which is at the centre of the show. She was also a certified accountant and company treasurer of Shelby Company Limited, the front that was used by the Shelby family for their numerous unlawful deeds.

At one point, her character was seen managing the Peaky Blinders when the Shelby boys went absent at the time of the Great War. Gray, from that point on, assumed the role of the unofficial head of the Shelby Family and that of an advisor to Cillian Murphy’s Thomas Shelby. She would occasionally be seen sharing her two cents on the subject of the mafia group’s commercial endeavours with Murphy's character on the show.

What happened to Helen McCrory?

McCrory breathed her last on April 16th, 2021, after succumbing to cancer. At one point, she was even seen as Narcissa Malfoy, the mother to Tom Felton’s Draco Malfoy in the final few Harry Potter films. McCrory is survived by her two children, Manon McCrory-Lewis, Gulliver Lewis and her husband, Billions actor Damien Lewis, who announced the same with the following post.

Ever since the news regarding the unexpected passing of Helen McCrory made it online, many of her former co-stars and colleagues from the entertainment industry took to various social media sites in order to pay their last respects to the departed screen legend.

The western entertainment fraternity pays their last respects to the late Helen McCrory:

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anthony Byrne (@antobyrne75)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Tom Felton (@t22felton)

 

