Helen McCrory's Death: Fans Mourn Demise Of 'Peaky Blinders' Actor

Actor Helen McCrory passed away at age 52 after a tough battle against cancer. Her husband took to Twitter to announce the unfortunate news and wrote a heartfelt note celebrating her life. He wrote that Helen McCrory was a mighty and beautiful woman who fought cancer bravely and she died just as bravely as she lived. He further went on to speak highly of her achievements and the significance she had on people’s lives. Fans of the actor were extremely saddened by this revelation of her death and mourned the demise of the actor. Helen McCrory grew tremendously popular after her role as Aunt Polly in the Netflix hit show, Peaky Blinders.

Helen McCrory fans express condolences post the actor's demise

Fans of the show paid their respects to the now-deceased actor and wrote that she will be missed. The fans spoke highly of her character and the kind of impact she as a character had on the show. Fans even went on to add that no actor other than Helen McCrory could play the role of Aunt Polly, as well as she did. Fans thus went on to write several such messages expressing their condolences over the passing away of Helen McCrory. They called her a legend and wrote that she will live in their hearts forever. A number of fans who were impressed by her other works in films and television too seemed to express their condolences for the actor. They wrote of how great of a performer she was and spoke about her achievements on the professional front as well. The fans of Helen McCrory thus bid the actor a sorrowful goodbye through their messages on social media.

An absolute boss. No one else could have played Aunt Polly as good as you, rip Helen McCroryðŸ’›

pic.twitter.com/F3Qxak12oU — Leah (@lcfcleah) April 16, 2021

Our Aunt Polly in our hearts forever. pic.twitter.com/TuW9cnRjRs — julia (@thepeakygirl) April 16, 2021

The mighty Aunt Polly from Peaky Blinders. Such a powerful screen presence. She will be missed. RIP Helen McCrory. pic.twitter.com/YIFzl38ojQ — Marcia D., MSc ðŸ’™ (@Domicima) April 16, 2021

Rest in peace Helen McCrory (Aunt Polly). This is my favourite scene of hers in Peaky Blinders. She absolutely bossed the character. Rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/795J60m77q — Ifeanyichukwu (@Myka_veli) April 16, 2021

One of my favourite scenes from the Peaky Blinders. Aunt Polly Gray, both graceful and beautiful.#RIPHelenMcCrory pic.twitter.com/Pmy9C8EteM — Mansyur (@Mformansur) April 16, 2021

you were a force of nature and you will always be remembered, not only as the brave aunt polly, but as the fearless, spectacular and brilliant helen mccrory pic.twitter.com/oiEVnqcARY — octavia ðŸ’›ðŸ’› (@peakybastard) April 16, 2021

Heaven is under new management. By order of the Peaky Blinders.

RIP Poll. (Forever aunt Polly) pic.twitter.com/6Mi7DuyXBE — Noble_Savage (@abhishek_0029) April 16, 2021

Helen McCrory was last seen in the film Loving Vincent back in 2017 when she played the role of Louise Chevalier. She was also seen in the 2020 hit television series Roadkill, which was a four-part thriller. In the series, Helen McCrory played the role of Dawn Ellison and was pivotal to the main storyline. Over the course of her long career, the actor went on to win several nominations and awards for her work. Her last known win was the Best Actress award that she bagged for Medea at the Critics Circle Theatre Awards. She won the award back in 2015 and went on to gain massive appreciation for her work.

SOURCE: STILL from Peaky Blinders trailer