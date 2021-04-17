Helen McCrory's Death: J.K. Rowling Mourns The Harry Potter Actress' Demise

British actress Helen McCrory tragically passed away after a long battle with cancer. Helen McCrory's husband confirmed the news on his Twitter handle. Actors and fans from all across the world mourned the death of the actress. Amongst them was Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling who took to her Twitter to grieve Helen McCrory's death.

J.K. Rowling mourns Helen McCrory's death

The duo worked together for the hit movie franchise Harry Potter. Helen McCrory as Narcissa Malfoy was loved by fans of the franchise. The author took to her Twitter and wrote that she was deeply saddened to hear the news of Helen McCrory's death and expressed her deepest condolences to her family. J.K. Rowling wrote, "I’m devastated to learn of the death of Helen McCrory, an extraordinary actress and a wonderful woman who’s left us far too soon. My deepest condolences to her family, especially her husband and children. Simply heartbreaking news".

I’m devastated to learn of the death of Helen McCrory, an extraordinary actress and a wonderful woman who’s left us far too soon. My deepest condolences to her family, especially her husband and children. Simply heartbreaking news. — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) April 16, 2021

Helen McCrory's husband Damian Lewis announced the news of Helen McCrory's demise on his Twitter account. In his statement, he revealed that the actress passed away after fighting a heroic battle with cancer and died peacefully surrounded by her friends and family. He wrote, "I’m heartbroken to announce that after a heroic battle with cancer, the beautiful and mighty woman that is Helen McCrory has died peacefully at home, surrounded by a wave of love from friends and family. She died as she lived. Go now, Little One, into the air, and thank you.”

The actress over the years had given various memorable performances on screen. Helen McCrory's role in Harry Potter as Narcissa Malfoy, mother of Draco Malfoy, Aunt Polly in the popular British crime drama Peaky Blinders and Clair Doway in the James Bond film Skyfall are some of her most well-known roles. The actress was married to actor Damian Lewis and they have two children together. A few of her movies include The Special Relationship, The Woman in Black: Angel of Death, Interview with the Vampire, The Count of Monte Cristo, Hotel Splendide, Enduring Love, Flashbacks of a Fool, Loving Vincent and A Little Chaos.

Source: J.K. Rowling's Twitter and Stills from the show Peaky Blinder's