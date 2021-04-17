Helen Mccrory's Death: Vicky Kaushal, Shruti Haasan And Other Bollywood Actors Pay Tribute

Upon the breaking of the news of Helen McCrory's death, several notable actors from Hollywood as well as Bollywood took to their social media to pay tribute to the late actress. Helen McCrory role in Harry Potter and Peaky Blinders left an impressionable mark on its audience. The late actress was mourned by several heartbroken fans and actors and was remembered for her iconic roles. Here are the Bollywood actors who mourned Helen McCrory's death on Instagram.

Vicky Kaushal

The URI actor took to his Instagram to pay his respects to the late actress by uploading a story. Previously. the actor had revealed in an 'Ask Me Anything' session on Instagram that his favourite show to watch is Peaky Blinders. The actor shared a post by the official Instagram account of Peaky Blinders who shared a snap of the late actress and posted a broken heart on his story.

Pic Credit: Vicky Kaushal IG

Anushka Sharma

The 32-year--old actress took to her social media to post a story in honour of the late actress. Sharing a picture of Helen McCrory Anushka wrote on her story 'May you rest in peace in your gleaming brilliance'. Anushka paired the heartfelt caption with a broken heart emoji.

Pic Credit: Anushka Sharma IG

Ayush Mehra

The Phone Call actor Ayush Mehra paid his respects with a touching message for the late actress. Sharing a picture of Helen McCrory, Ayush wrote 'RIP aunt Polly'. He continued writing on his story that she was a legendary performer and it was a pleasure to watch her on-screen.

Pic credit: Ayush Sharma IG

Neha Sharma

The 33-year-old actress took to her Instagram to pay her respects to the late actress. Sharing a monochrome snap of Helen McCrory, Neha wrote on the story that she will be missed. The actress paid tribute to the late Harry Potter actress by ending the post with 'RIP' on her Instagram.

Pic Credit: Neha Sharma IG

Shruti Haasan

The young actress had revealed in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla that Peaky Blinders was her favourite TV show. The actress also took to her Instagram story to mourn Helen McCrory's death. Sharing a picture of the late actress, Shruti uploaded a lit candle GIF and wrote 'Rest in Peace' on the story.

Pic Credit: Shruti Haasan IG

What was Helen McCrory's death cause?

Helen McCrory as Narcissa Malfoy appeared in three of the Harry Potter movies and widely recognized as Aunt Polly in Peaky Blinders. On the 16th of April, the husband of Helen Damian Lewis announced her death. Helen McCrory's cancer was the cause of death and according to her husband, the late actress died peacefully in her sleep.

Promo Pic Credit: Vicky Kaushal, Shruti Haasan & Neha Sharma IG

