Helen McCrory's Husband Damian Lewis Pens Tribute; "She Was Utterly Heroic In Her Illness"

Peaky Blinders actress Helen McCrory's death on the 16th of April came as a shock to the fans and industry as several took to their social media to pay their respects. Finally breaking his silence, Helen McCrory's husband Damian Lewis penned down an emotional tribute to his wife in a letter to The Sunday Times. The Homeland actor went on to describe his late wife as a wonderful and kind person and mourned her death.

Damian Lewis' tribute to Helen McCrory's death

The 50-year-old opened up about the overwhelming response his family received over the weekend and an outpouring of love and celebration of Helen's life as an actress and a person, reported People magazine. Damian went on to describe Helen as a person writing that she was a brilliant people's person and would always say that she was more interested in who she was with rather than where she was. Helen also believed in kindness and generosity to make the world a better place to live, stated the actor.

Helen McCrory's husband continued writing that she believed in spreading happiness and it showed when she gratefully thanked her 'wonderful carers' even in her half-conscious state before the last few days of her death. Damian went on to write that Helen believed in looking out and was not interested in self-reflection and stated that he had never met someone who enjoys life so much. He believed that this ability allowed her to inspire and turn her lights towards others.

Damian Lewis on Helen McCrory's cancer

The late actress died after battling cancer and Damian wrote in his letter that she was utterly heroic while battling the disease. He went on to write that her wit, humour, and uncomplaining nature made him and their kids realize how lucky they are. The actress's generosity encouraged Damian and his kids to live their life. Damian Lewis and Helen McCrory have two kids of age 14 and 13 named Manon and Gulliver, respectively.

'I'm staggered by her'

Already missing his late wife, Damian said that Helen managed to shine more light on him in the last few months than even the brightest star. Her biggest generosity and bravery was to normalize her death as she showed no self-pity or bitterness but only courage to move on, revealed Damian. The actor concluded his letter saying that she was the meteor in his life and that he was 'staggered' by her.

Promo Pic Credit: Damian Lewis Twitter & Still from Peaky Blinders