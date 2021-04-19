Helen McCrory's Movies And TV Shows To Remember The Late Star By; See List

Helen McCrory's movies and TV shows have made the late actor essentially immortal. Helen McCrory's cause of death is cited to be cancer, as per her partner, actor Damien Lewis. Details regarding Helen McCrory's cancer, however, had been kept under wraps. On the work front, the late artist has played the parts ranging from Narcissa Malfoy in the Harry Potter film franchise to the enigmatic and fearsome Polly Gray in Peaky Blinders. This article is essentially an enlistment of some of the most well-known Helen McCrory's movies and tv shows, as per the ratings on IMDb. Read on to know more about them.

1) The Harry Potter film series:

The part played by Helen McCrory in Harry Potter was that of Narcissa Malfoy, the on-screen mother to Tom Felton's Draco Malfoy in the eponymous film series. The film series saw her being a source of major influence to the likes of her son, Draco, her husband, and even Lord Voldemort. All the films that are a part of the Harry Potter franchise are available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

2) Peaky Blinders

The part played by Helen McCrory in Peaky Blinders is that of Polly Gray, the matriarch of the Shelby family, which is essentially the focal point of the series. Polly Gray is also the aunt of the Shelby siblings, the treasurer of the Birmingham criminal gang, the Peaky Blinders, and a certified accountant and company treasurer of Shelby Company Limited, on the show. The series is available for streaming on Netflix.

3) Flying Blind

This 2012 film sees the late actor as a young aerospace engineer who falls in love with a student in a film that is loosely about inter-office fraternizing. Later, her character sees many ups and downs in her personal and professional life. The film, which has a rating of 5.6 on IMDb, is available for streaming on YouTube for a fee.

4) Hugo

This 2011 fantasy film sees McCrory essay the character of Mama Jeanne. Mama Jeanne is portrayed as a yesteryear artist who seemingly has sage advice to dole out, usually in order to serve her own alternate agendas. The film, which has a rating of 7.5 on IMDb, is available for streaming on Netflix.

5) A Little Chaos

This Kate Winslet-starrer sees the actor play the part of Madame Le Notre. The film sees the late actor's character as one of the obstacles in this archetypical love-sees-no-barrier story that also stars her late fellow Harry Potter series co-star, Alan Rickman. The film, which has a rating of 6.5 on IMDb, is available for streaming on Netflix.

Helen was wonderful in #alittlechaos one of my favourite movies. So sad to hear the news. Way too young though a very busy artistic life full of successes. #HelenMcCrory https://t.co/7cdBVEErr8 pic.twitter.com/824HQyxWBn — Joanne Jenkins (@venicekisses) April 17, 2021

6) The Queen

One of the first feature presentations based on The Royal Family that was made in the 21st century saw McCrory play Cherie Blair, a British Barrister whose real-life counterpart is also a lecturer and a writer. The film saw her play a relatively small yet pivotal part in the film. The feature presentation, which has a rating of 7.3 on IMDb, can be streamed on YouTube for a fee.

Elle était Narcissa Mallefoy dans #HarryPotter, Cherie Blair dans l’excellent #TheQueen, mais aussi Claire Dowar, Ministre de la Défense dans #Skyfall, #HelenMcCrory est décédée aujourd’hui des suites d’un cancer, à l’âge de 52 ans.



Bien trop triste, bien trop jeune. ðŸ¥ºâ¤ï¸ pic.twitter.com/L9vKFcsjW3 — Pierrick Bourgeois (@PierrickBgs) April 16, 2021

7) The Woman in Black: Angel of Death

This film saw McCrory step into the shoes of the fictional character of Jean Hogg. McCrory's Hogg is a matriarch of the family who is at the centre of this story in order to exhibit a sense of strength unlike any other while coming face-to-face with a paranormal entity. The film, which opened to polarising reviews, can be streamed on Amazon Prime Video.