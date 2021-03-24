Helen Mirren Joins 'Shazam: Fury Of The Gods' Team As Main Antagonist 'Hespera'

The 2019 superhero movie about a 14-year-old teenage boy Billy Batson who has the superpower to transform himself into an adult superhero after uttering the word 'Shazam' was a super hit at the box office. After its huge commercial success, Shazam director David F. Sandberg has decided to make a sequel to the movie. The sequel titled Shazam: Fury of the Gods will not only have its original actors reprising their previous roles but according to The Reporters' latest scoop, the superhero series has roped in Academy award-winning Helen Mirren to play the role of the main villain Hespera in the Shazam sequel.

Helen Mirren joins Shazam sequel as Main Villian

After previously playing the role of a Queen, Helen Mirren is all set to play the role of a God. According to The Reporter, Helen's character in the superhero sequel is somewhat mysterious as not quite is known about Hespera. Going by the official description in DCU, Hespera is described to be the daughter of Atlas, a character that was created by Jack Derby in 1975 drawing inspiration from the Titan of Ancient Greek mythology. In Greek mythology, Hespera is known to be one of the daughters of the evening and is known as the God of night time. Her powers include the strength of Hercules, the power of Zeus, the wisdom of Solomon, the courage of Achilles, the speed of Mercury and the stamina of her father.

Helen is the latest addition to the cast of Shazam: Fury of the Gods after the makers roped in breakout star Rachel Zegler from West Side Story to play an undisclosed character that will be a key to the story.

Shazam sequel plot

The premise of the sequel will continue on the story of Billy Batson who is struck by the living lightning of the gods every time he utters the word Shazam! to transform into his adult superhero alter ego Shazam. Asher Angel will be returning to play the role of a teenage Billy Batson and Zachary Levi will yet again play the role of an adult Billy Batson aka Shazam.

Helen Mirren's movies

Helen Mirren is not a stranger when it comes to playing roles in action-packed movies and franchises. She will be next seen returning as Queenie Shaw for the high-speed chase sequel Fast and Furious 9: The Fast Saga. Other than that she has also played the role of a high-class assassin in the movie RED and it's sequel RED 2. The won an Academy Award for her impeccable performance as Queen Elizabeth II in the 2006 movie The Queen. Shazam: Fury of the Gods will be going on floors soon and is scheduled to premiers in June 2023.

(Promo Image Courtesy: Helen Mirren Instagram)