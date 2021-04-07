Helen Mirren Mourns Paul Ritter's Death, Calls Him 'sensitive, Intelligent And Generous'

In an unfortunate turn of events, Tony-nominated actor Paul Ritter, passed away at age 54 on Monday, April 5. Now, co-actor and Oscar-winner Helen Mirren is mourning the loss of the star who rose to fame for his stints in Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, Chernobyl and more. In a statement revealed to the USA Today, Helen said that Paul Ritter was a ‘thoughtful’ actor and ‘truly wonderful to work with’.

Adding further, Helen enunciated that Ritter was ‘sensitive, intelligent and generous’. Sharing her condolences, she said that he will be ‘terribly missed’ by all the fraternity who make drama’. For the unversed, the duo worked together back in the year 2013 in the UK play namely, The Audience. In the play, Helen played the role of Queen Elizabeth II and Ritter essayed the role of Prime Minister John Major.

Apart from Helen Mirren, ‘Friday Night Dinner’ maker Robert Popper also mourned Ritter in a statement by USA Today. He said that Paul was a 'lovely, wonderful human being' who was kind, funny, super caring and the greatest actor he got an opportunity to work with. The passing of the actor was an ‘incredibly sad’ thing to learn for Popper. He added that the brilliant and talented soul was much-loved by everyone.

According to him, whoever had ever gotten an opportunity to work with him was very lucky. Paul will forever be a part of both the ‘Big Talk’ and ‘Friday Night Dinner’ families. The actor died Monday evening at his own residence surrounded by his wife and sons. The star suffered from a brain tumour, confirmed representative Isabella Riggers to the portal.

The family of the actor said that Paul was an ‘exceptionally talented’ actor who played an enormous variety of roles on stage and screen with 'extraordinary skills', read a statement shared by the actor’s representative. The family added that he was fiercely intelligent, kind and very funny and that they will miss him greatly forever. On the professional front, Ritter was last seen in a historical drama titled Belgravia. Set in the backdrop of the 19th century, the show was based on the 2016 novel by Julian Fellowes.

Knocked it out of the PARK in Chernobyl. Watching it I consciously thought, "Oh, we have a new movie star." Between that & how funny he was in Friday Night Dinner... just unreal talent. Rest in peace, Paul Ritter. pic.twitter.com/nw8HnRZxRd — Rob Delaney (@robdelaney) April 6, 2021

(Promo Image Source: Rob Delaney Twitter & Helen Mirren Instagram)