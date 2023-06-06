Helen Mirren To Be Honoured With American Cinematheque Award

Veteran actor Helen Mirren will be the 37th recipient of American Cinematheque Award. The American Cinematheque ceremony, to be held on November 4, serves as the annual fundraiser for the nonprofit and helps buoy year-round programming at the Aero Theatre in Santa Monica, Los Feliz 3 Theatre in Los Feliz and Egyptian Theatre in Hollywood.

According to entertainment website The Hollywood Reporter, Kevin Goetz and Screen Engine will also be honoured at the event with the Power of Cinema Award, presented by Hill Valley.

Rick Nicita, the board chair of American Cinematheque, called Mirren "an unparalleled icon among actors" who has won the Oscar, Tony and Emmy triple crown of acting.

"She has portrayed characters from queens to seductresses with a singular skill that has never lost its freshness or appeal. She brings a savvy intelligence and emotional strength to all her roles because, as movie stars do, the camera shows us the essence of who they are. Movie audiences eagerly embrace her talents in a career that glows brighter with every captivating performance," Nicita said.

In her career spanning 50 years, Mirren has starred in diverse projects. Her most recent series was the Western drama "1923" opposite Harrison Ford and the DC superhero film "Shazam! Fury of the Gods".

She will next be seen in "Barbie", starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, and "Golda", a film on former Israel prime minister Golda Meir.