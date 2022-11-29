Helena Bonham Carter Hails Johnny Depp's Defamation Case Victory; 'Completely Vindicated'

Helena Bonham Carter came out in support of Johnny Depp, who grabbed headlines earlier this year due to his defamation case against Amber Heard. Carter, who's well known for her role as Bellatrix in the Harry Potter franchise, mentioned that Depp is 'completely vindicated' after being put through the 'cancel culture' for a long time.

Not only Depp, but Helena also defended Harry Potter author JK Rowling over the criticism she faced for her transphobic comments. "It’s horrendous," she said of Rowling's treatment at the hands of the public, adding that the author is entitled to have her opinion.

Helena Bonham Carter hails Johnny Depp's defamation case victory

In conversation with London’s Sunday Times Magazine, Carter discussed 'cancel culture' and mentioned, “Do you ban a genius for their sexual practices? There would be millions of people who, if you looked closely enough at their personal lives…you would disqualify them. You can’t ban people. I hate the cancel culture. It has become quite hysterical and there’s a kind of witch hunt and a lack of understanding.”

Drawing a connection between cancel culture and Johnny Depp's case, she added, "When it comes to the ‘cancel culture’ and Hollywood, there’s no road to redemption for someone like Kevin Spacey but there is for Johnny Depp, who notably won a U.S. libel trial over Amber Heard earlier this year.”

She said that Depp has definitely been a victim of cancel culture, however, he's "completely vindicated" following the trial. "I think he’s fine now. Totally fine," she added.

Helena Bonham Carter backs JK Rowling over he transphobic comments

"It’s horrendous, a load of bollocks," Bonham said of Rowling's public backlash and added that the artist has been 'hounded'. Carter stressed that Rowling should be allowed her opinion, as everyone has a history of trauma which in turn shapes their perspective on things. "She’s not meaning it aggressively, she’s just saying something out of her own experience," she added.

Talking about Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint's reactions to Rowling's anti-trans remarks, she stated, "I feel they should let her have her opinions, but I think they’re very aware of protecting their own fanbase and their generation.”

(IMAGE: AP)