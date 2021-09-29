Helena Bonham Carter Set To Return For Millie Bobby Brown Starrer 'Enola Holmes 2'

Actor Helena Bonham Carter will be joining the likes of Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill for the upcoming instalment of Enola Holmes, centring around the teenage sister of the famous detective Sherlock Holmes. The series, which is based on Nancy Springer's fiction books, The Enola Holmes Mysteries showcases Carter essay the role of Eudoria Holmes, the head of the famous sleuthing family. According to Variety reports, the British star is officially returning for the sequel along with the Emmy and BAFTA-winning director Harry Bradbeer and Tony-winning writer Jack Thorne.

Upon its release on September 23, 2020, Enola Holmes was well received by the audience and critics alike and went on to become one of Netflix's most-watched films, with over 76 million households tuning into the movie within four weeks of its premiere.

Helena Bonham Carter joins Enola Holmes 2 cast

The mystery film, which is based on the eponymous character, charts her journey to London to find her missing mother, where she gets involved in a thrilling case that threatens the entire country. Directed by Fleabag and Killing Eve fame Harry Bradbeer, the movie starred Stranger Things fame Millie as the lead along with Henry Cavill who portrayed Sherlock Holmes, along with Sam Claflin, and Helena Bonham Carter in pivotal roles.

Enola Holmes 2 will also see actors David Thewlis, Susan Wokoma, Adeel Akhtar, Sharon Duncan-Brewster, Hannah Dodd, Abbie Hern, Gabriel Tierney and Serrana Su-Ling Bliss in important roles. The movie is being bankrolled by Legendary in partnership with Netflix. Millie Bobby Brown also serves as a producer on the film along with sister Paige Brown. Executive producers include Legendary's Joshua Grode, as well as Michael Dreyer, Bradbeer and Thorne.

Millie, who was last seen in the blockbuster hit Godzilla vs. Kong, rose to fame with Netflix's hit show Stranger Things, the fourth season of which is set to come out soon. Meanwhile, Cavill is the star of Netflix's fantasy series The Witcher.

Helena Bonham Carter, who began her acting stint with A Room with a View, is famous for her appearances in Harry Potter films, The Wings of the Dove, The King's Speech, Hamlet, Mary Shelley's Frankenstein, Fight Club, and Great Expectations among others.

(IMAGE: AP)