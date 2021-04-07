Helena Bonham Carter thought Tim Was Proposing When He Asked Her To Play Red Queen

Helena Bonham Carter who played the role of Red Queen in the 2010 version of Alice In Wonderland, recently revealed that initially, she thought that Tim Burton was going to propose to her when he asked her for that particular role in the movie. Helena Bonham Carter and Tim Burton announced their separation in the year 2014. They were together for 13 years.

Helena Bonham Carter's revelation

Writing for Harper's Bazaar UK, Helena Bonham Carter revealed that initially, she thought that Tim Burton is going to propose to her when he asked for playing the character of Red Queen in Alice In Wonderland. She wrote that back in 2008, her ex Tim Burton asked to have a meeting at his office. She added that Tim's sudden request looked unusual as she used to share a home with him and she wondered what can be so important that he couldn't ask her at the home? More to the point, the actor revealed that Tim Burton asked her to play the role of Red Queen very formally which at first made her think that he is going to ask her to marry him. Furthermore, the actor revealed that Tim Burton explained the details of his selection as he thought that the sketch of the character fits her perfectly who is an overly large-headed scowling queen.

Helena Bonham Carter and Tim Burton have collaborated have worked together on multiple films. However, Helena in an interview with Grounded With Louis Theroux podcast revealed that both of them were 'out of depths' while filming for 2008's Sweeney Todd because of the stress of the project. Helena also played the role of Red Queen in the 2016 sequel of Alice In Wonderland called Alice Through The Looking Glass.

Helena Bonham Carter on the work front

.Helena Bonham Carter made her acting debut with 1985's classic film A Room With A View. She appeared in many popular films like Lady Jane, Hamlet, and Fight Club. In 2020, she played the role of Eudoria Holmes in the popular Netflix film Enola Holmes along with Henry Cavil and Milly Bobby Brown.

