Henry Cavill A.k.a. 'Superman' Reveals The Marvel Character He'd Love To Play

The DC vs Marvel debate has been long-drawn with fans of the superhero franchises, often taking on the members of the other camp. However, the actors starring in these ventures, it seems, do not have problems in venturing to the other side. This was evident with Henry Cavill aka Superman of the DC expressed a wish to play the role of Marvel's Captain Britain.

He hoped to star in a modernised version of the superhero character. The actor, who is British by nationality, said he loved to be 'British'.

Henry Cavill a.k.a. Superman wishes to play Captain Britain

Henry Cavill, in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, was asked if he'd like to move from DC to Marvel. The actor said that he does not wish to play a Marvel character who was already in a film, as he said that all the actors were 'doing such an amazing job'. The Justice League star then said that he had the 'Internet' and he had seen various rumours about Captain Britain. He said that it would be 'loads of fun' to do a 'cool, modernised version' of Captain Britain, which first appeared in 1976 and performs the task to upload the laws of Britain.

The 38-year-old also cited Captain America in a modernised manner. He stated that made it is 'fun' and that he really loved 'being British. '

In the same interview, he said that he wanted to return to his role as Superman. He said that there was a lot of storytelling left and he would love the opportunity. He also mentioned the events in the last film, of the killing of Zod, Superman's decision to not kill again, and screaming in pain after falling to the ground. He shared how he gave 'more emotional takes' and that 'tears were happening' when he killed the last remaining member of his species, not all of which were a part of the original cast.

He said that there was still an opportunity for growth in his character to explore the psyche of Superman as a 'deep, seemingly invulnerable god-like being but with a real feeling on the inside.' He said that the cape was 'still in the closet'.

Meanwhile, Cavill is now working on Argylle and Enola Holmes 2.