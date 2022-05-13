Henry Cavill, known for essaying the role of Superman in the DC Extended Universe, and Geralt of Rivia in the Netflix fantasy series The Witcher, recently gave fans a sneak peek at his adorable birthday celebration with his girlfriend, Natalie Viscuso. In the glimpses he posted on social media for his fans, the actor shared how he enjoyed cooking at home with his girlfriend as he turned 39 on May 5.

Henry Cavill is a popular British actor best known for his performances in DC superhero movies namely Man of Steel, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Justice League, and Zack Snyder's Justice League. Apart from Argylle, he is also gearing up for this upcoming mystery film, Enola Holmes 2.

Henry Cavill's birthday celebration with girlfriend Natalie

Henry Cavill recently took to his official Instagram handle and shared a series of photos and videos in which he can be seen cooking a dish while sporting a cool T-shirt. In the next few videos and pictures, he gave glimpses of their home-cooked meal which they enjoyed on his 39th birthday. In the caption, he first penned a thank you note to all the fans and well-wishers who extended birthday wishes to him and revealed how he and Natalie celebrated the day in their own way by cooking food at home. He even shared the names of the dishes they cooked on his birthday while stating that they took these recipes from online sources.

The caption read, "A very belated thank you for all the birthday wishes and messages. My beautiful sous chef Natalie and I celebrated it in our own way this past weekend by cooking up some foods at home. There is a good chance that some wines were drank along with said foods. What you see above are Joojeh kababs (Persian style chicken kebabs), some gyro bread, saffron rice, and Tzatziki, all made from scratch. Which sounds like some work, and was definitely something new for us to cook, but it's really pretty simple. There are loads of recipes online for all of those things too. We just found some that suited us." (sic)