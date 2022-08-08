Henry Cavill Doesn't Want To Return As Superman? Insiders Make Shocking Revelations

While Henry Cavill is gearing up to reprise his role as the iconic detective Sherlock Holmes in the upcoming mystery film Enola Holmes 2, based on the young adult fiction series of the same name, a shocking piece of revelation by the industry insiders left his fans confused about whether the actor will be returning as Superman in the movie series.

Will Henry Cavill be a part of the Superman series?

Industry insiders Erik Davis and Umberto Gonzalez, on Twitter Spaces, reportedly unveiled some shocking revelations about Henry Cavill’s future in the DCEU and claimed that they have heard that Warner Brothers were leaning towards taking Cavill onboard for the Superman movie but the actor doesn't want to play the part. They also mentioned that Warner Bros might try to get the actor back.

Erik Davis said he “heard a story that they’ve (Warner Bros) asked (Henry Cavill), and he doesn’t want to do it, he doesn’t want to come back.” Gonzalez stated that the people at WB “like him as Superman.” Gonzalez added, “This is probably going to turn into a story, I’m not sure, but I’m pretty sure they’ll maybe try to [get him back]."

Umberto Gonzalez further stated that they could be wrong and added that they had a feeling that it was not over yet. “I could be wrong, I just don’t think they’ve had a take yet for him to come back. But again, that’s all subject to whoever the new DC guy is overseeing the universe. It’s been almost ten years since we’ve seen him in Man of Steel. But what I can say, I personally, I don’t think it’s over just yet (sic),” he stated.

However, on the contrary, according to an old interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Cavill stated that he wanted to return to his role as Superman. He said that there was a lot of storytelling left and he would love the opportunity. He also mentioned the events in the last film, of the killing of Zod, Superman's decision to not kill again, and screaming in pain after falling to the ground. He shared how he gave 'more emotional takes' and that 'tears were happening' when he killed the last remaining member of his species, not all of which were a part of the original cast.

(Image: A still from 'Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice')