Henry Cavill, Dua Lipa Starrer Argylle Is An Action Film With A Twist, Watch Trailer

The trailer of the upcoming film ‘Argylle’, which was unveiled on Thursday, is as dynamic and wacky as it could get. The trailer begins with a dance-off between Henry Cavill and Dua Lipa before they’re thrown into fierce action with gunshots, chase, explosions, crash and pretty much everything that makes up the genre of action but, there’s a twist. All this is happening inside a book written by its lead character of Elly Conway - an author by profession.

As Elly, played by Bryce Dallas Howard, boards a train, she meets a detective who happens to be her fan but this is where the real game starts as Conway learns that she is the hot target of assassins because of what she has been writing, and it’s majorly because whatever she pens down, comes to life.

So now the assassins are on a hot pursuit of her with her fan/detective played by Sam Rockwell coming to her and her pet cat’s rescue, and the viewers are again thrown into a heady mix of action which consists of jumping from heights, high speed chase and also a reference to the Inglourious Basterds or rather the ‘Bomb Theory’ of Alfred Hitchcock as the assassins led by the ‘Breaking Bad’ star Bryan Cranston search for Elly and the detective hiding underneath a wooden floor but the cat gives it away.

Elly finally learns of her prophecy in her writing as she is introduced to the real agent Argylle - drum rolls - Henry Cavill. The other members of the star-studded cast includes Catherine O’Hara, John Cena, Ariana DeBose and Samuel L. Jackson. The film has been directed and produced by Matthew Vaughn, and written by Jason Fuchs. The film will bow in theatres on February 2, next year.