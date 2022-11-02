Henry Cavill Hopes To Return With A More Inspiring Superman: 'I Will Be Aiming For...'

Following his cameo in the Dwayne Johnson-starrer film Black Adam, actor Henry Cavill announced his return as Superman in the DC Extended Universe. The eagerly anticipated return of Cavill to the Man of Steel role has prompted him to discuss how he intends to develop the character in the upcoming projects. Recently, The Witcher star expressed the urge to bring a 'lighter, brighter' Superman to the big screen.

In a conversation with the ScreenRant and the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Cavill said that he has a very close connection to the character and there is 'something extraordinary' special about him. "Extraordinarily special about his capacity to give and to love. I don’t mean romantically; I mean his love for Earth and for the people who live here, and to make people feel powerful--to make people feel like Superman themselves," he noted.

Henry Cavill stated that though he has plenty of desires for the upcoming project, the most important thing he feels is to connect with the audience so that they can feel like flying after they leave the cinema.

"I have plenty of desires for this, of course, which will be discussed more in time. But the most important thing, which I will be aiming for, is for the audience to leave the cinema and to feel like they can fly, to feel like they can protect, and to feel like they want to give to everyone else. That would be my goal," Cavill continued his part.

Earlier, the actor told the Happy Sad Confused podcast that he sees a "bright future ahead for the character," and he is also excited to play a joyful Superman.

Henry Cavill confirms his return as Superman

Henry Cavill confirmed his return as Superman last week. He took to his Instagram handle and shared a video which saw him saying, "I wanted to wait until the weekend was over before posting this because I wanted to give you all a chance to watch Black Adam. But now that plenty of you have, I wanted to make it official, that I am back as Superman."

The Enola Holmes actor debuted as Superman in 2013's Man of Steel after which he reprised his role in 2016's Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and then 2017's Justice League. He also appeared in Zack Snyder's Justice League in 2021.

Image: AP